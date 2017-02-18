Prep Wrestling

February 18, 2017

Mat Classic: A look at what's ahead on Day 2

By Annie Fowler

Good morning from the Tacoma Dome. It’s a rainy morning outside, but with the crowds I saw waiting to get in, it will be nice and toasty warm in here today.

With several consolation matches still under way when the Herald went to press Friday, here is an update on who is still alive and what they still have a chance to do.

4A Pasco

113 — Isaiah Gonzales is in the semifinals

170 — Avery Burrows can finish no better than third

Chiawana

106 — Roby Vaughn is in the semifinals

126 — Nate Bengen is in the semifinals

132 — Rey Aranda can finish no better than third

138 — Tyson Stover can finish no better than third

145 — Riley Cissne can finish no better than third

195 — Clayton Silvers can finish no better than third

285 — Josh Alvarez can finish no better than third

Sunnyside

120 — Elisas Romero is in the semifinals

132 — Josiah Rodriguez is in the semifinals

120 — Jose Campos can finish no better than third

3A Southridge

170 — Zayid Al-Ghani is in the semifinals

126 — Xavier Velasco can finish no better than third

138 — Ryan Nett can finish no better than third

145 — Derrick Gillespie can finish no better than third

Kamiakin

138 — Rece Quintana is in the semifinals

160 — Sione Halo is in the semifinals

182 — Zach Borisch is in the semifinals

113 — Tanner Bushman can finish no better than third

120 — Austin Almaguer can finish no better than third

126 — Jesus Ramos can finish no better than third

132 — Joey Chavez can finish no better than third

145 — Liam Walker can finish no better than third

152 — Cyle DeLeon can finish no better than third

195 — Luke Eskelsen can finish no better than third

Kennewick

152 — Emilio Ramos can finish no better than third

2A Othello

170 — Reese Jones is in the semifinals

195 — TJ Martinez is in the semifinals

152 — Collin Freeman can finish no better than third

195 — DJ Guzman can finish no better than third

220 — Isaiah Perez can finish no better than third

1A River View

195 — Devin Roberts can finish no better than third

Kiona-Benton

113 — Angel Del Angel is in the semifinals

120 — Jaron Gunter is in the semifinals

138 — Flavio Sandoval is in the semifinals

285 — Anthony Llernas is in the semifinals

Connell

106 — Jonathan Magana is in the semifinals

285 — Alexander Deines is in the semifinals

Royal

126 — Abraham Medina is in the semifinals

120 — Eduardo Rodriguez can finish no better than third

182 — Carlos Quintero can finish no better than third

Warden

132 — Rodrigo Ozuna is in the semifinals

113 — Anthony Martinez can finish no better than third

126 — Bryce Martinez can finish no better than third

170 — Tyrone Mendez can finish no better than third

Girls

100 — Aaliyah Escamilla (Warden) is in the semifinals

105 — Angelica Vela (Warden) is in the semifinals

105 — Stephanie Blankenship (Sunnyside) is in the semifinals

130 — Nikki Velasquez (Othello) is in the semifinals

135 — Elizabeth Giles (Othello) is in the semifinals

140 — Kylee Martinez (Othello) is in the semifinals

170 — Aylin Bautista (Sunnyside) is in the semifinals

105 — Emily Mendez (Othello) can finish no better than third

110 — Mollee Weddle (Prosser) can finish no better than third

110 — Mariah Garza (Warden) can finish no better than third

115 — Iyalhye Barraza (Othello) can finish no better than third

140 — Elsa Gonzalez (Kiona-Benton) can finish no better than third

145 — Libby Graham (Hanford) can finish no better than third

155 — Natalie Hall (Pasco) can finish no better than third

235 — Maggie Torres (Sunnyside) can finish no better than third

