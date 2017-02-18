Mat Classic: A look at what’s ahead on Day 2

Good morning from the Tacoma Dome. It’s a rainy morning outside, but with the crowds I saw waiting to get in, it will be nice and toasty warm in here today.
With several consolation matches still under way when the Herald went to press Friday, here is an update on who is still alive and what they still have a chance to do.
4A Pasco
113 — Isaiah Gonzales is in the semifinals
170 — Avery Burrows can finish no better than third
Chiawana
106 — Roby Vaughn is in the semifinals
126 — Nate Bengen is in the semifinals
132 — Rey Aranda can finish no better than third
138 — Tyson Stover can finish no better than third
145 — Riley Cissne can finish no better than third
195 — Clayton Silvers can finish no better than third
285 — Josh Alvarez can finish no better than third
Sunnyside
120 — Elisas Romero is in the semifinals
132 — Josiah Rodriguez is in the semifinals
120 — Jose Campos can finish no better than third
3A Southridge
170 — Zayid Al-Ghani is in the semifinals
126 — Xavier Velasco can finish no better than third
138 — Ryan Nett can finish no better than third
145 — Derrick Gillespie can finish no better than third
Kamiakin
138 — Rece Quintana is in the semifinals
160 — Sione Halo is in the semifinals
182 — Zach Borisch is in the semifinals
113 — Tanner Bushman can finish no better than third
120 — Austin Almaguer can finish no better than third
126 — Jesus Ramos can finish no better than third
132 — Joey Chavez can finish no better than third
145 — Liam Walker can finish no better than third
152 — Cyle DeLeon can finish no better than third
195 — Luke Eskelsen can finish no better than third
Kennewick
152 — Emilio Ramos can finish no better than third
2A Othello
170 — Reese Jones is in the semifinals
195 — TJ Martinez is in the semifinals
152 — Collin Freeman can finish no better than third
195 — DJ Guzman can finish no better than third
220 — Isaiah Perez can finish no better than third
1A River View
195 — Devin Roberts can finish no better than third
Kiona-Benton
113 — Angel Del Angel is in the semifinals
120 — Jaron Gunter is in the semifinals
138 — Flavio Sandoval is in the semifinals
285 — Anthony Llernas is in the semifinals
Connell
106 — Jonathan Magana is in the semifinals
285 — Alexander Deines is in the semifinals
Royal
126 — Abraham Medina is in the semifinals
120 — Eduardo Rodriguez can finish no better than third
182 — Carlos Quintero can finish no better than third
Warden
132 — Rodrigo Ozuna is in the semifinals
113 — Anthony Martinez can finish no better than third
126 — Bryce Martinez can finish no better than third
170 — Tyrone Mendez can finish no better than third
Girls
100 — Aaliyah Escamilla (Warden) is in the semifinals
105 — Angelica Vela (Warden) is in the semifinals
105 — Stephanie Blankenship (Sunnyside) is in the semifinals
130 — Nikki Velasquez (Othello) is in the semifinals
135 — Elizabeth Giles (Othello) is in the semifinals
140 — Kylee Martinez (Othello) is in the semifinals
170 — Aylin Bautista (Sunnyside) is in the semifinals
105 — Emily Mendez (Othello) can finish no better than third
110 — Mollee Weddle (Prosser) can finish no better than third
110 — Mariah Garza (Warden) can finish no better than third
115 — Iyalhye Barraza (Othello) can finish no better than third
140 — Elsa Gonzalez (Kiona-Benton) can finish no better than third
145 — Libby Graham (Hanford) can finish no better than third
155 — Natalie Hall (Pasco) can finish no better than third
235 — Maggie Torres (Sunnyside) can finish no better than third
