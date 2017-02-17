Mat Classic: Chiawana 2-1 in early matches; Kamiakin’s Almaguer wins

Early updates from Mat Classic in Tacoma.
Within the first 30 minutes of action, Chiawana wrestlers went 2-1 with wins from Nate Bengen (126) and Robby Vaughn (106).
Kamiakin’s Austin Almaguer (120) put on a powerful display in his opening match, as did Pasco’s Isaiah Gonzalez (113).
Gonzalez wasted no time in setting the tone of his match with Evan Janson of Curtis. He had Janson on the mat in 28 seconds, and led 5-0 at the end of the first round.
With both men starting up in the second, Gonzalez once again took Janson down and scored a three-point near fall for a 10-0 lead. Gonzalez won 13-0 as Janson could not escape the grasp of the Pasco freshman.
Almaguer got a quick takedown to start his match with Riley Wynn of Peninsula, and recorded two-point and three-point near falls for a 7-0 lead at the end of the first round.
Wynn started the second round in the down position, but could not escape. Almaguer piled up more back points for a 12-0 lead.
Almaguer chose the down position to start the third. A quick reversal and a two-point near fall ended the match in a 16-0 technical fall.
Vaughn got caught in a takedown early in his match with Roberto Alvarez of Kentlake, but in the end, needed just 1 minute, 6 seconds for a pin.
Bengen pinned Ian Tsang of Woodinville in 1:10 to move into the quarterfinals, but teammate Morgan McFee wasn’t as fortunate, falling to 4-2 to South Kitsap senior Ashton Schessler at 113 pounds.
At the 2A level Grandview’s Cesar Galvan suffered a 16-0 loss to Parker McBride of Cedar Crest.
In the girls 100-pound class, Grandview’s Maria Reyes posted a 16-8 win over Amanda Henderson of Federal Way.
