4A regional wrestling: Chiawana has 2 champions, will send 8 to Mat Classic

Chiawana’s Nathan Bengen (126 pounds) and Clayton Silvers (195) won regional titles, and the Riverhawks placed third in the team standings at the Region 4 tournament Saturday at Hanford High School.
The Riverhawks will take eight wrestlers to state.
Pasco High School got a title from freshman Isaiah Gonzalez at 113, where he pinned Chiawana’s Morgan McFee in 5:29.
Mead won the team title with 301.5 points, while Union was second (223.5) and Chiawana a close third (218.5). Pasco finished seventh (107.5), Hanford 12th (44), Richland 15th (27) and Walla Walla 16th (27).
3A
The Kamiakin Braves had four champions and will send a record 13 to state. The Braves also wrapped up the team title with 259.5 points.
Southridge, with three champions, finished second in the team race with 215 points.
Kennewick’s Emilio Ramos was a regional title at 152 pounds.
Check back later for more updates.
Comments