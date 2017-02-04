Wrestling roundup: Chiawana claims MCC 4A district title

4A MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT: Chiawana freshman Rey Aranda beat teammate Jonathan Miranda 2-0 in the 132-pound title bout, just one of many matches the Riverhawks scooped up points en route to the district team title at Hanford High School.
Chiawana also went 1-2 at 106 pounds and 138, rolling up 478.5 points. Pasco (309) was a distant second, followed by Walla Walla (175), Hanford (169.5) and Richland (119).
It was the third consecutive title for the Riverhawks, and fifth in eight years.
The top five wrestlers in each weight class advance to the regional tournament Friday and Saturday at Richland High School with teams from the Greater Spokane League and the Greater St. Helens League.
The Riverhawks also got titles from Robby Vaughn (106), Kobe Santoyo (120), Nathan Bengen (126), Tyson Stover (138), Riley Cissne (145), Quentin Mattson (160), Clayton Silvers (195) and Ian Campbell (220).
Richland’s lone victory came at 182, where Isaac Lovato earned a 7-2 victory over Trent Black of Chiawana.
Pasco crowned three champions — Isaiah Gonzalez at 113, Avery Burrows at 170 and Anthony Cortez at 285, who beat teammate Davion Pruitt 2-1.
Hanford senior Brock Higgins picked up the 152-pound title, pinning Allen Cruz of Chiawana in 3:22.
Chiawana coach Jack Anderson said Aranda and Miranda should surprise some people next week.
“Jonathan was a state alternate last year,” Anderson said. “They are both really tough. They are both kind of under the radar.”
Cissne, a freshman, upset Richland’s Patrick Workman 6-3.
“I don’t think anyone expected Riley to win that one but us,” Anderson said. “We knew he would give Workman a good match. He went out there and put points on the board.”
Mattson was trailing in his match Kenton Bedoya of Pasco before getting a late pin.
“He got him in a head-and-arm, took him down and pinned him,” Andersond said. “That was kind of an upset.”
Teams scores: Chiawana 478.5, Pasco 309, Walla Walla 175, Hanford 169.5, Richland 119. 106: Robby Vaughn (C) tf. Kevin Llamas (C), 16-0. 3/4: McKinley Hudiburg (W) p. Nathaniel Tovar (P), 2:41. 5th: Ed Monzo (P) md. Jarom Pratt (R), 11-1. 113: Isaiah Gonzalez (P) p. Morgan McFee (C), 1:28. 3/4: Hunter Murphey (H) d. Xavier Zavala (R), 12-10. 5th: Jace Seely (R). 120: Kobe Santoyo (C) d. Glenn Siekawitch (H), 3-1. 3/4: Connor Gibbon (R) d. Darius Grogan (C), 6-0. 5th: Miguel Hinajosa (P) d. Braeden Nalle (H), 5-2.126: Nathan Bengen (C) p. Josh Pettyjohn (W), 2:27. 3/4: Mitch Sagastegui (P) d. Josh Elmenhurst (W), 5-3. 5th: Chris Gray (H) p. Josh Powell (C), 4:19. 132: Rey Aranda (C) d. Jonathan Miranda (C), 2-0. 3/4: Eduardo Castro (P) p. Treyton Keller (H), 2:33. 5th: Riley Shahan (H) p. Tanner Bollinger (W), 1:00. 138: Tyson Stover (C) md. Tavin Blair (C), 11-2. 3/4: Jerry Ayala (P) p. David Tobias (P), 2:16. 5th: Louis Werner (H) md. Jaden Reyes (R), 14-5. 145: Riley Cissne (C) d. Patrick Workman (R), 6-3. 3/4: Israel Romero (C) d. David Bates (H), 8-1. 5th: Jordan Renteria (P) md. Isreal Romero (C), 12-3. 152: Brock Higgins (H) p. Allen Cruz (C), 3:22. 3/4: Victor Silva (C) p. Salvador Gutierrez, 3:37. 5th: Macario Yniguez (P) p. Nathan Bushman (H), 2:14. 160: Quentin Mattson (C) p. Kenton Bedoya (P), 5:45. 3/4: Michael Bishop (H) d. Miguel Fernandez (C), 11-5. 5th: Michael Tunnell (H) p. Curtis Snderson (R), 4:36. 170: Avery Burrows (P) d. Mark Pearson (P), 7-5. 3/4: Sam McFee (C) p. Hayden Henry (H), 1:57. 5th: Jamahl Mangarero (W) p. Jaden Love (R), 1:26. 182: Isaac Lovato (R) d. Trent Black (C), 7-2. 3/4: Jordan Breier (C) p. Aiden Murdock (W), 1:53. 5th: Sam Stanfield (R). 195: Clayton Silvers (C) d. Ely Kimball (W), 6-1. 3/4: Elijah Tovar (P) p. Dominic Almaguer (P), 4:59. 5th: Cayetano Talavera (C) p. John O’Banion (R), 4:23. 220: Ian Campbell (C) p. Arturo Ruesga (P), 5:42. 3/4: Isaac Melton (W) p. Colby Blasdel (C), 2:53. 5th: Winston Glase (W). 285: Anthony Cortez (P) d. Davion Pruitt (P), 2-1. 3/4: Tristan Larkins (W) d. Josh Alvarez (C), 7-1. 5th: Tate Elliot (W) p. Jerry Corona (W), 1:28.
EASTERN WASHINGTON SOUTH GIRLS SUB-REGIONALS: Sunnyside won the team title by a wide margin despite having just three champions.
Stephanie Blankenship (105), Aylin Bautista (170) and Maggie Torres (235) won titles for the Grizzlies.
Hanford finished second in the team race and will send five to regionals next weekend at Wahluke High School in Mattawa. The top four wrestlers in each weight class at district advance.
“Our girls wrestled awesome today,” Hanford coach Dom Duncan said. “I am really proud of where my girls program has gotten to in just one year. Out of the five girls going to regionals, four are underclassmen.”
Libby Graham (145) and Grace Nelson (190) won titles for the Falcons.
Grandview was third in the team standings, led by Maria Reyes, who won the 100-pound title.
River View had two champions in Kasye Magana at 130 pounds, and Dempsi Talkington at 135. Talkington won all three of her matches by fall.
Pasco got a title from Natalie Hall at 155.
Team scores: Sunnyside 172.5, Hanford 111, Grandview 85.5, Granger 68.5, River View 68, Kamiakin 67, Davis 65, Wapato 64, Ellensburg 61, Toppenish 58, Prosser 56, Pasco 55, Richland 43, Connell 41, Highland 38, Mabton 34, East Valley (Yakima) 29, Kennewick 29, Naches Valley 26, Eisenhower 24, Zillah 24, Columbia-Burbank 23, Chiawana 18, Southridge 10, Cle Elum 9, Goldendale 7. 100: Maria Reyes (GV) d. Dominique Garcia (Top), 1-0. 3/4: Unique Orozco (Wap) d. Marina Prather (Top), 7-4. 105: Stephanie Blankenship (Sun) p. Nayeli Orozco (Pro), 3:03. 3rd: Jovana Delgado (GV). 110: Viktorya Torres (Gra) d. Olyvia Smith (Zil), 3-0. 3/4: Mollee Weddell (Pro) inj. default Cecilia Guillen (Sun). 115: Cameron Guerin (Dav) p. Yessenia Sanchez, 1:37. 120: Mayu Molina (Gra) tf. Janet Orozco (Pro), 15-0. 3/4: Leilani Chichenoff (Dav) d. Evelyn Villegas (Sun), 5-0. 125: Kaylee Moore (NV) p. Taylor Robbins (Han), 2:39. 3/4: Joanna Arias (Ell) p. Angela Montes, 3:19. 130: Kasye Magana (RV) p. Evelyn Cervantes (EV), :51. 3/4: Jennifer Ramos (GV) p. Ashley Cardenas (Rich), 2:15. 135: Dempsi Talkington (RV) p. Illiana Tamez (Ell), 3:53. 3/4: Asia Borisch (Kam) p. Maite Sanchez (High), 1:57. 140: Estrella Pulgarin (Wap) p. Sidney (Ell), 1:56. 3/4: Adriana Bonner (Rich) p. Alisha Montano (Eis), 2;10. 145: Libby Graham (Han) p. Sarah Hamilton (Kam), 2:13. 3/4: Pricila Villa (Con) p. Natalia Negrete (Han), 1:32. 155: Natalie Hall (Pas) p. Brenda Rios (Kam), :40. 3/4: Lourdes Torres (Sun) d. Ceira Prescott (RV), 4-1. 170: Aylin Bautista (Sun) p. Reyna Huercias (Mab), 1:38. 3/4: Lupe Navarro (Sun) p. Savannah Towle (CB), 1:21. 190: Grace Nelson (Han) p. Jacqueline Luna (Top), 1:38. 3/4: Sandra Urbina (Mab) p. Michaela Kane (Han), 2:58. 235: Maggie Torres (Sun) p. Reggan Grade (Rich), :21. 3/4: Marissa Swearngin (Eis) p. Cheyenne Parks (Pas), 1:49.
