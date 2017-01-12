Richland at Chiawana wrestling

Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana hosts Richland in a varsity wrestling match Thursday evening at the high school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana High School's Clayton Silvers wrestles Richland High School's Isaac Lovato in the 195 lb weight class Thursday during a wrestling meet at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana High School's Clayton Silvers wrestles Richland High School's Isaac Lovato in the 195 lb weight class Thursday during a wrestling meet at the school in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald