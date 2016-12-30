Kamiakin has 3 champs, finishes third at Hanford Winter Cup

Kamiakin crowned three champions and had 12 wrestlers place as the Braves finished third in the team standings Friday at the Hanford Winter Cup.
Austin Almaguer (120 pounds), Sione Halo (160) and Jacob Olson (170) won titles for the Braves, who finished with 206.5 points.
Toppenish won the team title with 283 points, with Granger second with 242.5. Sunnyside was fourth (145), followed by Southridge (144).
Almaguer topped Blake Haney of Mt. Spokane 7-5 in the title match, while Halo beat Mark Meier of Southridge 4-1.
Olson steamrolled his way through the 170-pound bracket, pinning every opponent, including highly touted Zayid Al-Ghani of Southridge in 3 minutes in the second round of action.
Olson finished the day by pinning Ethan Landt of Reardan in 27 seconds in the title match.
Toppenish, which also won tournament titles at Davis and Eisenhower, had seven wrestlers in the finals and finished with five champions — Jonathan Cuevas (285), Salvador Osorio (182), Diego Nunez (138), Haiden Drury (113) and Kyler Romero (106).
“We have had a good season,” Toppenish coach Johnny Cerna said. “We are coming off a state championship last year, and we lost a lot of seniors, but we have some tough kids returning. They are beginning to prove themselves.”
Sunnyside’s Jose Campos finished second at 126, dropping the title match to Alex Vaca of Wapato 6-3.
At 145, Sunnyside’s Josiah Rodriguez was second after losing a 7-3 title match to Franky Almaguer of Granger.
Team scores: Toppenish 283, Granger 242.5, Kamiakin 206.5, Sunnyside 145, Southridge 144, East Valley (Spokane) 133, Reardan 123, Wapato 119, Mt. Spokane 118.5, Rogers-Puyallup 63.5, Highline 63, Kittitas 57, Hanford 54.5, East Valley (Yakima) 36, Chiawana 34.5, Mary Walker 33, Liberty-Spangle 31, Kennewick 29, Othello 29, Grandview 23.5, Richland 20, Prosser 13, River View 9, Wahluke 9, Columbia-Burbank 8. 106: Championship, Kyler Romero (Top) md. Uriel Garcia (Wap), 16-3. 4th, Gabe Kirby (South). 7th, Luke Foster (Han). 8th, Uriel Diaz, (Sun). 113: Championship, Haiden Drury (Top) d. Jesus Rodriguez (Wap), 8-3. 3rd, Xavier Zavala (Rich). 4th, Marco Mendoza (South). 7th, Tanner Bushman (Kam). 120: Championship, Austin Almaguer (Kam) d. Blake Haney (MTSP), 7-5. 5th, Adrian Benitez (GV). 6th, Hunter Murphy (Han). 126: Championship, Alex Vaca (Wap) d. Jose Campos (Sun), 6-3. 7th, Jesus Ramos (Kam). 132: Championship, Juan Isiordia (Grang) d. Randy McDonald (EV), 1-0. 4th, Joey Chavez (Kam). 7th, DJ Saunders (GV). 138: Championship, Diego Nunez (Top) md. Chuco Cisneros (Grang), 9-1. 3rd, Ryan Nett (South). 5th, Rece Quintana (Kam). 7th (tie), Isreal Romero (Chia) and Noe Ruiz (Sun). 145: Championship, Franky Almaguer (Grang) d. Josiah Rodriguez (Sun), 7-3. 3rd, Mikael Failor (South). 6th, Luke Walker (Kam). 152: Championship, Justus Anderson (Rear) d. Andres Aguilera (Top), 6-5. 3rd, Emilio Ramos (Ken). 4th, Alex Ramos (Ken). 5th, Liam Walker (Kam). 160: Championship, Sione Halo (Kam) d. Mark Meier (South), 4-1. 7th, Cyle DeLeon (Kam). 170: Championship, Jacob Olson (Kam) p. Ethan Landt (Rear), :27. 4th, Moises Morales (Sun). 5th, Colton Chelin (Kam). 7th (tie), Alex Pina (Sun) and Zayid Al-Ghani (South). 182: Championship, Salvador Osorio (Top) p. James Scott (EV), 5:45. 4th, Luis Juarez (Sun). 7th, Moises Camacho (Kam). 195: Championship, Bubba Zamora (Grang) d. Luke Peebles (Kit), 6-0. 4th, Eric Stayrook (South). 5th, Luke Eskelsen (Kam). 7th, Jesus Jeronimo (Sun). 220: Championship, Noe Orozco (Grang) md. Isaic Anaya (Top), 8-0. 3rd, Tristan Barnett (Kam). 5th, Daniel Huizer (Sun). 285: Championship, Jonathan Cuevas (Top) p. Hunter Dawley (Rear), :42. 3rd, Jector Ramirez (Sun). 4th, Yuriy Slutskiy (South). 7th, Alex Rodriguez (Sun).
NORTHWEST DUALS: Chiawana finished third in the team standings at Westview High School in Portland.
Kevin Llamas (106 pounds, 8-0), Robby Vaughn (113, 9-0), Nathan Bengen (132, 9-0) and Clayton Silvers (195, 9-0) all went undefeated for the Riverhawks.
Girls Basketball
SUNNYSIDE 50, LINCOLN 47 (OT): Emilee and Ashley Maldonado combined for 32 points to help the Grizzlies to a win over the Abes at the Pirate Challenge at Davis High School in Yakima.
Ashley Maldonado hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime, then added to key free throws in the extras session to seal the win.
Sunnyside (8-0) led 27-16 at the half, and 41-31 after three quarters, but a 13-3 run in the fourth quarter by the Abes had the Grizzlies on the ropes.
Faith Brantley led Lincoln (7-2) with 21 points.
Sunnyside will play a nonleague game Tuesday at Pendleton.
LINCOLN: Faith Brantley 21, Montgomery 5, McCall 14, Brown 8, Johnson, Archibald.
SUNNYSIDE: Emilee Maldonado 18, Ashley Maldonado 14, Mendoza 8, Garza 6, Skyles 5, Salmeron, Salinas, Ville, Zavala.
Lincoln
12
4
15
13 3
—
47
Sunnyside
13
14
14
3 6
—
50
SOUTHRIDGE 49, FERRIS 32: Sami Sanders scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter to lead the Suns past the Saxons in nonleauge action in Spokane.
Southridge led 22-12 at the half and never trailed in the second half.
Brook Goodwin led Ferris with nine points.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 3, Solensky 11, Smith 8, Sami Sanders 14, Mendez 6, Pope 3, Ball 2, Brisbois, Griffiths, Davis, Santos 2.
FERRIS: Uphus 2, King, Dufresne, Figg 8, Summers 2, Brook Goodwin 9, Royston 3, Leiper 1, Scott 7.
Southridge
14
8
15
12
—
49
Ferris
8
4
8
12
—
32
Boys Basketball
KAMIAKIN 45, BLACK HILLS 37: The Braves used a 25-14 run over the middle quarters to take a solid lead, en route to a victory over the Wolves at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.
Isaiah Brimmer led Kamiakin with 14 points, while Garrett Paxton added nine points and six assists.
Joe Crumley had a game-high 21 points for Black Hills, which had only three players score.
KAMIAKIN: Bailey 6, Paxton 9, Grayson 6, Isaiah Brimmer 14, Mohlman 2, Green, Wolf 2, Flynn 4, Nichols 2, Pischel. Totals: 16-33 9-13 45.
BLACK HILLS: Joe Crumley 21, Kindall, Glenn 9, Brewer 7, Walker, Loveless, Cunningham, Olsen. Totals: 14-46 3-7 37.
Kamiakin
9
15
10
11
—
45
Black Hills
11
7
7
12
—
37
Highlights — Payton Flynn 6 rebs; Champ Grayson 6 assts; Brimmer 2 stls, 3 rebs; Seth Wolf 5 rebs; Garrett Glenn 8 rebs.
PRAIRIE 82, SOUTHRIDGE 35: The Falcons flew out to a 25-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a win over the Suns at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.
Mike Hazel led Southridge (0-8) with seven points, while Seth Hall led Prairie (7-1) with a game-high 18 points.
PRAIRIE: Heitschmidt 11, Osborn 15, Broadbent 8, Hall 18, Rouse 5, Locke, Nickle, Reed 2, Stewart 13, Buck, Kogler 10.
SOUTHRIDGE: Bjorge 5, Kori 5, Brown 0, Mike Hazel 7, Smith, Singleton 2, Kelly 4, Grade 6, Lopez 2, Ellsworth 4.
Prairie
25
21
19
17
—
82
Southridge
7
10
11
7
—
35
SUNNYSIDE 79, COEUR D’ALENE 70 (OT): Trey Sanchez scored 33 points, and the host Grizzlies outpaced the Vikings down the stretch for the nonconference win.
Sunnyside (3-6, 0-3 CBBN) jumped out to a fast start, taking an 18-10 lead after the first period, but trailed by four heading into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies won the overtime period 11-2.
Will Bowman filled out the stat sheet for Sunnyside with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Art Palacios dished out six assists.
COEUR D’ALENE: Not reported.
SUNNYSIDE: Ai.Palacios 1, Ar.Palacios 9, Trey Sanchez 33, Escamilla 4, Wutzke, Perez 2, Will Bowman 18, Zavala 6, Cuello-Rosalez. Totals: 26-79 18-28 79.
Coeur d’Alene
10
21
20
17 2
—
70
Sunnyside
18
18
11
21 11
—
79
Highlights — SS, Trey Sanchez 4-7 3-pts; Will Bowman 10 rebs, 5 stls, 7-8 FTs; Art Palacios 6 assts.
CONNELL 50, OKANOGAN 48: Brian Hawkins hit a jumper with 2.7 seconds left in regulation to break a tie and send the Eagles to a nonleague road win over the Bulldogs.
Silas Chase and Ridge Pauley led Connell (3-4) with 11 points each, while Gage Wilson had a game-high 22 for Okanogan.
CONNELL: N.Chase 5, Hawkins 9, Smith 9, Riner 2, Poe 3, Silas Chase 11, Ridge Pauley 11.
OKANOGAN: Grooms 10, Goetz 5, Jessee 3, Gage Wilson 22, Colbert 4.
Connell
10
17
15
8
—
50
Okanogan
9
11
17
11
—
48
Football
Eight Mid-Columbia players were named to the USA TODAY American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington Football Team.
Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
Richland’s Dontae Powell was a first offensive line pick, while fellow Bomber Brigham Whitby was a first-team defensive line selection.
Prosser defensive back Michael Kernan also was named to the first team.
Chiawana defensive back Caleb Weber was a first-team selection, with running back Andrew Vargas named to the second team.
Class 3A state champion Kamiakin had Wyatt Musser (offensive line) and Darreon Moore (defensive back) selected to the second team.
Hanford’s Brock Wellsfry (offensive line) also earned second-team honors.
On the Oregon team, Hermiston defensive lineman John-Henry Line was a second-team selection.
