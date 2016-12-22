Chiawana finishes third at Best of the West wrestling tournament

Chiawana finished third in the team standings Thursday at the Best of the West wrestling tournament at Pasco High School.
The Riverhawks scored 145 points, with winner Deer Park racking up 164 and Newberg (Ore.) finishing with 159. Southridge was fourth with 138.
Chiawana’s Robby Vaughn won the 113-pound title, pinning Deer Park’s Matthew Jorgensen in 1 minute, 19 seconds. The Riverhawks got runner-up finishes from Kevin Llamas (106), Nathan Bengen (132) and Clayton Silvers (195).
In their finals, Llamas lost an 11-4 decision to Pasco’s Nathan Tovar, while Silvers was edged 11-9 by Hermiston’s Kenny Bevan.
Southridge’s Mikael Failor pinned Clarkston’s Jake Freeman in 2:18 to win the 138-pound championship. Failor’s teammates Zayid Al-Ghani (170) and Taylor Ambrose (220) finished second in their weight classes, with Al-Ghani losing 18-9 in his final against Hermiston’s Valen Wise.
Kiona-Benton’s Jaron Gunter claimed the title at 126, pinning Royal’s Abraham Medina in 4:26. Connell’s Seer Deines beat Hermiston’s Beau Blake 6-0 for the 285-pound championship.
Kennewick’s Alex Ramos (145) and Emilio Ramos (160) went home with second-place finishes.
Newberg claimed the team dual championship Wednesday, defeating Camas 37-25.
Newberg won the A pool with a 34-25 victory over Chiawana, while Camas edged Hermiston 39-34 for first place in Pool B. Each pool was slated to have 16 teams.
Hermiston beat Chiawana 40-30 in the third/fourth-place match.
BEST OF THE WEST (THURSDAY)
Team scores: 1, Deer Park 164; 2, Newberg 159; 3, Chiawana 145; 4, Southridge 138; 6, Hermiston 98.5; 11, Kiona-Benton 67; 12, Pasco 64; T14, Kennewick 57; 18, Connell 43; T19, Warden 38; 21, Richland 35.5; T23, Royal and Walla Walla 32; 25, Pasco2 24; 26, Hermiston2 20.
Finals; third- and fourth-place finishers
106: Nathan Tovar (Pas) d. Kevin Llamas (Chia) 11-4; 3, Brett Joner (Battle Ground); 4, McKinley Hudiburg (WW). 113: Robby Vaughn (Chia) p. Matthew Jorgensen (DP) 1:19; 3, Angel DelAngel (KB); 4, Marco Mendoza (Sou). 120: Christopher Strange (New) d. Jack Latimer (Camas) 5-3; 3, Everett Pierce (DP); 4, Anthony Martinez (War). 126: Jaron Gunter (KB) p. Abraham Medina (Roy) 4:26; 3, Tanner Craig (Camas); 4, Klayten Babino (Clarkston). 132: Spencer Clegg (Clark) d. Nathan Bengen (Chia) 6-3; 3, James AhHee (Baker); 4, Joey Moody (New). 138: Mikael Failor (Sou) p. Jake Freeman (Clark) 2:18; 3, Brahm Trujillo (Auburn Mountainview); 4, Elijah Banister (Baker). 145: Tanner Lees (Washougal) d. Alex Ramos (Ken) 3-1; 3, Gideon Malychewski (Camas); 4, Taylen Reid (New). 152: Izaiah Duran (BG) d. Dean Lockwood (DP) 6-4 (OT); 3, Patrick Boulanger (New); 4, Derrick Gillespie (Sou). 160: James Rogers (BG) p. Emilio Ramos (Ken) 3:03; 3, Thomas Myers (New); 4, Caden Boswell (DP). 170: Valen Wise (Her) m.d. Zayid Al-Ghani (Sou) 18-9; 3, Dylan Feldmeier (Baker); 4, Dylan Goodpaster (Evergreen). 182: Samuel Malychewski (Camas) p. Jedidiah Shaver (Ever) 3:38; 3, Owen Stebbins (Sandpoint); 4, Hunter Leliefeld (DP). 195: Kenny Bevan (Her) d. Clayton Silvers (Chia) 11-9; 3, Michael Kramer (AMV); 4, Jared Boswell (DP). 220: Tristan Osborn (New) p. Taylor Ambrose (Sou) 3:03; 3, Isaac Lovato (Rich); 4, Amir Nuriddeen (DP). 285: Seer Deines (Con) d. Beau Blake (Her) 6-0; 3, Gabe Sanchez (DP); 4, Logan Jones (Prairie).
