Volleyball: Walla Walla books first trip to state since 2002

The Walla Walla Blue Devils are headed to the Class 4A state for the first time since 2002 after beating Gonzaga Prep in the District 8 third-place game Saturday in Spokane.
Noelani Helm and Kamryn Coleman each had 12 kills as the Blue Devils beat the Bullpups 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23 to earn a trip to Toyota Center on Nov. 10-11. Walla Walla opens state play at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
“We are excited,” Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. “The girls were thrilled. The celebration after the match was something to watch, they were very happy.”
Hannah Hair added 11 kills, while Jordan Wicklund had 21 assists.
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 12K, 20 assts, 6 digs; Kamryn Coleman 12K, 12 digs; Hannah Hair 11K, 2B; Emma Wenzel 8K, 4B; Jordan Wicklund 21 assts; Emily Dimino 25 digs. Gonzaga Prep: Kate Budig 15K; Emily Zink 20 assts, 5 aces.
MEAD 3, RICHALND 0: The host Panthers swept the Bombers 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 for the District 8 title.
Both teams will advance to state Nov. 10-11 at Toyota Center. Richland’s first match is Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m.
“I think that this loss is on me because I didn’t have my team mentally ready to compete at the level we needed to be today,” said Bombers coach Bob Raidl. “It took us until the third set to play well, and by then Mead was on a roll. I have a great group of girls and we will use this experience to focus on next weekend. We will be ready to fight for each point.”
SOUTHRIDGE 3, KAMIAKIN 0: The Suns are headed to state for the fourth time in six years after sweeping the Braves in the second-place game of the 3A District 8 tournament in Spokane.
Southridge opens state play at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 10 against the No. 2 team from District 2 at Toyota Center.
Riley Hebdon had 20 kills in Southridge’s 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 victory. Shayla Hood added 32 digs, while Kennedy Conrad had 39 assists.
Kamiakin fell in the championship game to Mt. Spokane 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 to drop into the loser-out match with the Suns.
To get to the second-place game, the Suns beat Kennewick 25-13, 27-25, 19-25, 25-18 behind Hebdon’s 27 kills and 10 digs. Sophia Sumner added 11 kills, while Conrad handed out 45 assists.
For the Lions, Breanna Shaffer had 22 kills and 23 digs, while Monica Kaylor added eight kills and 11 digs and Madeline Gebers 26 assists.
EAST VALLEY 3, PROSSER 1: Leah Blakney returned to the lineup and had 11 kills and eight blocks, but it wasn’t enough as the Mustangs dropped a 25-19, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21 match to the Knights in a 2A CWAC/GNL winner-to-state glue match Saturday in Spokane.
“To say the least, we’re heartbroken after the season we have had,” Prosser coach Wendy Meirndorf said.
Kylie Colson added eight kills, 17 digs and six aces for the Mustangs, while Ashley Ripplinger had six kills, seven blocks and 16 digs, and Kayla Lind 29 assists.
KIONA-BENTON BOOKS TRIP TO STATE: The Bears won three matches Saturday to earn a trip to the 1A state tournament Nov. 10-11 at the SunDome in Yakima.
Ki-Be will open state play at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 10 against Overlake.
Ki-Be started the day with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over Columbia-Burbank, which got 20 kills and six blocks from Jordan O’Connor, and 19 assists apiece from Ali Martineau and Lauren O’Brien.
The Bears then rallied for a 12-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 win over host Granger to reach the third-place match against La Salle.
Ki-Be booked its first trip to state since 2005 with a 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Lightning.
There were no individual stats available for Ki-Be.
Naches Valley won the district title, beating Goldendale in four sets.
