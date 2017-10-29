Kamiakin volleyball keeps season alive with pair of wins

0:48 Reporters, guides sing to hikers on Mount Kilimanjaro Pause

0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12

1:44 Chiawana wins big on senior night, 47-7 over Walla Walla

10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing?

1:09 Kamiakin wrestler Austin Almaguer talks about competing in Sweden for Team USA

1:26 More than 900 students walk the halls of Maya Angelou Elementary School