Volleyball roundup: Richland keeps a lock on first place in MCC

Richland kept its perch atop the Mid-Columbia Conference, but Walla Walla was able to take a set off the Bombers in showdown between the top two teams in the league Tuesday night in Walla Walla.
The Bombers (11-0), ranked No. 8 in this week’s Class 4A poll, came out on top 25-18, 26-28, 25-16, 25-21, but had to earn their win.
“It took a total team effort and some good fortune to leave with a W,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “Wa-Hi is a talented, well-coached team.”
Lindsay Rosenthal led the Bombers with 20 kills and 26 digs, while Jordanne Bauder added 12 kills and 24 assists.
“Tonight we played tight and not as aggressive as we can and should,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “Richland has a great defense and we let them get into our heads and we started making too many errors. Our passers did a great job of getting the ball up where we needed, we just need to play our game the whole match.”
Noelani Helm had 12 kills and 14 assists for the Blue Devils (7-4), while Hannah Hair added six kills and five blocks.
Set scores: Richland 25-18, 26-28, 25-16, 25-21. Richland: Lindsay Rosenthal 20K, 26 digs, 3B; Jordanne Bauder 12K, 24 assts, 19 digs, 3B; Madelaine Haynie 7K, 2B; Sage Brustad 9K, Sydney Jenkins 25 assts; Brie Harrison 9B; Lainie Lacey 31 digs. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 12K, 14 assts, 2 aces, 6 digs; Hannah Hair 6K, 5B; Faith Hoe 6K; Emily Dimino 21 digs; Lauren Hoe 10 digs; Jordan Wicklund 18 assts.
CHIAWANA 3, KAMIAKIN 1: The Braves put up a fight against the Riverhawks, but only managed to take one set off Chiawana in their MCC match in Kennewick.
Yaneli Garcia and Kylie Thorne each had 11 kills for the Riverhawks (7-4), while McKenna Kaelber handed out 40 assists.
Delaney Frame led the Braves (3-8) with 12 kills and 11 digs, with Megan Massey recording 18 digs.
Set scores: Chiawana 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19. Chiawana: Yaneli Garcia 11K, 5B; Kylie Thorne 11K, 4B; McKenna Kaelber 40 assts, 5K; Marissa Logozzo 24 digs, 3 aces; Iva Tebay 5K, 4B. Kamiakin: Delaney Frame 3 aces, 12K, 11 digs; Katelin Grant 5K, 4B, 2 digs; Kourtney Collins 6K, 1B; 4 digs; Lily Winchel 1 ace, 5K, 2B; 18 digs; Maddie Eerkes 1 ace, 3K, 3B, 16 assts; Megan Massey 1K, 18 digs.
KENNEWICK 3, PASCO 0: The Lions moved into a three-way tie for second place in the MCC standings with Chiawana and Walla Walla at 7-4 after sweeping the Bulldogs on the road.
Kennewick opened the match with a 14-0 run in the first set, with Tierra Townsend serving all 14 points. She finished the night with five ace serves.
“They are a scrappy team,” Lions coach Brandy Sonderland said of Pasco. “They got some balls up that I thought weren’t coming back.”
Breanna Shaffer led Kennewick with 12 kills and 10 digs, while Monica Kaylor had nine kills and five blocks.
La’Cacia Calhoun led the Bulldogs (0-11) with four kills and nine digs.
Set scores: Kennewick 25-6, 25-19, 25-18. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 12K, 10 digs; Monica Kaylor 9K, 2 aces, 8 digs 5B; April Buckingham 4K, 1B; M’Kaylah Mangum 4K, Madeline Gebers 21 assts, 7 digs, 1B; Tierra Townsend 5 aces. Pasco: La’Cacia Calhoun 4K, 2B, 9 digs; Bella Gutierrez 7 assts, 2K, 2 aces, 8 digs; Angelica Guzman 3 aces, 9 digs; Andrea Gonzalez 2K, 7 digs; Hannah Jolley 3K.
HANFORD 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Caylee Shelton had 16 kills and 16 digs to lead the Falcons (6-5) to a home win over the Suns in MCC play.
Southridge (3-8) looked to extend the match to a fourth set, leading the third from the start.
“We served for set point two or three times, but we made bad choices,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “We just can’t seem to get a break right now.”
With Sophia Sumner out at least a week with a concussion, the Suns (3-8) struggled offensively. Riley Hebdon had 20 kills, while Shayla Hood had 18 digs.
Macy Jensen added 14 kills and Kaitlyn Thompson 43 assists for the Falcons, who are at Kennewick on Thursday.
Set scores: Hanford 25-21, 25-13, 30-28. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 20K, 9 digs, 1 aces; Bobbi Newton 3K, 6 digs, 2B; Kate Ellsworth 2K, 3B; Sarah Malone 2K, 3 digs; Shayla Hood 18 digs; Kennedy Conrad 26 assts, 5 digs; Ashlyn Dupuis 7 digs. Hanford: Caylee Shelton 16K, 2 aces, 16 digs; Sage Sjogren 7K, 1B; Macy Jensen 14K, 15 digs; Kaitlyn Thompson 43 assts, 8 digs, 1B.
PROSSER 3, QUINCY 0: Leah Blakney had 10 kills and four blocks as Mustangs made quick of the Jackrabbits in CWAC play in Quincy.
Prosser (9-2, 5-0 CWAC), ranked No. 9 in the Class 2A poll, also got 13 kills from Kylie Colson, and 31 assists and 11 digs from Kayla Lind.
Set scores: Prosser 25-20, 25-15, 25-21. Prosser: Kylie Colson 13K, 9 digs; Leah Blakney 10K, 4B, 2 aces; Ashley Ripplinger 7K, 3B, Jenna Schnellbach 5K, 11 digs, 2 aces; Brandi Groeneveld 14 digs; Kayla Lind 31 assts, 4K, 11digs, 2 aces; Anahi Milanez 3 aces.
GRANDVIEW 3, EAST VALLEY 1: Bailey Duis had 22 kills and 12 digs to lead the Greyhounds (2-3) to a big home win over the Red Devils (3-2) in CWAC action.
Set scores: Grandview 25-16, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23. Grandview: Bailey Duis 22K, 4B, 12 digs; Alexandra Garcia 4K, 20 assts; Abby Ibarra 12 digs; 3 aces.
CONNELL 3, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 0: The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in this week’s Class 1A poll, lived up to their billing with a sweep of the visiting Coyotes in SCAC East play.
Heather Hawkins led Connell (9-1) with 15 kills and 13 digs, while Makenna Price had 30 assists.
Jordan O’Connor had nine kills to lead Columbia-Burbank (6-4).
Set scores: Connell 25-20, 25-22, 25-20. Columbia-Burbank: Jordan O’Connor 9K, 3B; Ryah Small 3K, 1B; Ali Martineau 2K, 2B, 9 assts; Lauren O’Brien 7 assts; Courtny Wilkinson 4K. Connell: Heather Hawkins 15K, 13 digs; Ellie Benson 8K, 14 digs; Halli Whitby 8K; Dakota Egbert 4K, 8 digs; Makenna Price 30 assts.
KIONA-BENTON 3, RIVER VIEW 0: The Bears (9-1) stayed at the top of the SCAC East standings with Connell after sweeping the visiting Panthers.
Mihaela Edwards led Ki-Be with nine kills, eight blocks and five ace serves, and Maloree Calzadillas added five kills, nine assists and 11 digs.
Teresa Rojas led River View (6-4) with 41 digs, while Morgan Munson had 15 assists and nine digs.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-21, 25-10, 25-23. River View: Teresa Rojas 41 digs; Morgan Munson 15 assts, 9 digs; Aaliyah Anderson 6K; Dempsi Talkington 6K; Cali Lancaster 12 digs. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 9K, 8B, 12-12 serving, 5 aces; Gabby Edwards 4K, 12-13 serving, 5 aces, 12 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 5K, 9 assts, 11 digs; Nya Calzadillas 12 assts, 13-13 serving, 11 digs; Elzzy Gonzales 3B, 11-11 serving, 3 aces, 9 digs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, MABTON 0: Maddie Godwin and Makenzy Dysland combined for 20 kills, 10 aces and 45 digs to lead the Patriots to an EWAC win over the visiting Vikings.
It was the first league win of the season for LC (1-2).
Set scores: Liberty Christian. LC: Maddie Godwin8K, 6 aces, 21 digs; Makenzy Dysland 12K, 4 aces, 24 digs; Abby Croskrey 24 assts.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 1: Emily Dickson had 15 kills and 10 blocks, but the Jaguars were unable to knock off the Knights in EWAC action in Walla Walla.
Set scores: WWVA 25-21, 27-25, 25-23, 25-13. TCP: Emily Dickson 15K, 10B, 26 digs; Talia von Oelhoffen 6K, 8B, 15 digs; Claire Dilly 25 digs; Elsie Dilly 17 digs; Grace Kruschke 13 assts, 12 digs; Hannah DeSmet 10 assts, 14 digs.
Comments