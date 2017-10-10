Richland, Prosser, Connell ranked in volleyball polls

The Richland Bombers, who lead the Mid-Columbia Conference at 10-0, found themselves ranked No. 8 in this week’s Class 4A poll, voted on by coaches throughout the state.
The Connell Eagles, 8-1 in SCAC East play, are ranked No. 5 in the 1A poll, while Prosser (8-2 overall, 4-0 CWAC) is ranked No. 9 in the 2A poll.
Class 4A
Auburn Riverside
West Valley-Yakima
Skyline
Curtis
Gonzaga Prep
Puyallup
Camas
Richland
Kennedy Catholic
Union
Class 3A
Mercer Island
Ferndale
Eastside Catholic
Lakeside (Seattle)
Stanwood
Arlington
Mt. Spokane
Capital
Prairie
Squalicum
Class 2A
White River
Burlington Edison
Tumwater
Archbishop Murphy
Woodland
North Kitsap
Pullman
Black Hills
Prosser
Lynden
Class 1A
Lakeside (9 Mile Falls)
Lynden Christian
Cascade (Leavenworth)
Kings
Connell
Castle Rock
South Whidbey
Granger
Freeman
Cascade Christian
Class 2B
Napavine
Kalama
Mossy Rock
Life Christian
Northwest Christian
Colbert
Colfax
LaConner
Brewster
Toutle Lake
Class 1B
Oakesdale
Pomeroy
Colton
Almira-Coulee/Hartline
Sunnyside Christian
Riverside Christian
Christian Faith
Lacrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus
Selkirk
Pateros
Comments