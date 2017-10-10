Prep Volleyball

Richland, Prosser, Connell ranked in volleyball polls

By Annie Fowler

October 10, 2017 6:43 PM

The Richland Bombers, who lead the Mid-Columbia Conference at 10-0, found themselves ranked No. 8 in this week’s Class 4A poll, voted on by coaches throughout the state.

The Connell Eagles, 8-1 in SCAC East play, are ranked No. 5 in the 1A poll, while Prosser (8-2 overall, 4-0 CWAC) is ranked No. 9 in the 2A poll.

Class 4A

Auburn Riverside

West Valley-Yakima

Skyline

Curtis

Gonzaga Prep

Puyallup

Camas

Richland

Kennedy Catholic

Union

Class 3A

Mercer Island

Ferndale

Eastside Catholic

Lakeside (Seattle)

Stanwood

Arlington

Mt. Spokane

Capital

Prairie

Squalicum

Class 2A

White River

Burlington Edison

Tumwater

Archbishop Murphy

Woodland

North Kitsap

Pullman

Black Hills

Prosser

Lynden

Class 1A

Lakeside (9 Mile Falls)

Lynden Christian

Cascade (Leavenworth)

Kings

Connell

Castle Rock

South Whidbey

Granger

Freeman

Cascade Christian

Class 2B

Napavine

Kalama

Mossy Rock

Life Christian

Northwest Christian

Colbert

Colfax

LaConner

Brewster

Toutle Lake

Class 1B

Oakesdale

Pomeroy

Colton

Almira-Coulee/Hartline

Sunnyside Christian

Riverside Christian

Christian Faith

Lacrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus

Selkirk

Pateros

