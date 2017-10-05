Kennewick back on track with win over rival Kamiakin

The Kennewick Lions still are getting used to winning. After a string of five consecutive wins, they dropped back-to-back match to Richland and Walla Walla.
But the Lions were back on winning side of things Thursday, taking a key 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 17-15 Mid-Columbia Conference match from rival Kamiakin at the Lions Den.
Breanna Shaffer pounded down 32 kills and Madeline Gebers had 56 assists as Kennewick improved to 6-4 and into a tie for third place in the league standings with Chiawana.
“Breanna hit above .300 tonight. She is our go-to hitter,” Lions coach Brandy Sonderland said. “She showed leadership on the court; she was going after everything. She was in it to win it. Monica (Kaylor) absolutely murdered some balls.”
Tied at two sets apiece, the Lions took an 8-3 lead early in fifth, only to see the Braves battle back to tie the score at 8-8, and later take a 14-13 lead.
“We had some crucial missed serves,” Sonderland said. “We have been in a mid-season lull, but we were able to sneak past them tonight. We are still the underdog in this thing.”
Kaylor added 16 kills and 15 digs for the Lions, while M’Kaylah Mangum added 11K.
Delaney Frame led Kamiakin (3-7) with 22 kills and 30 digs, while Lily Winchel had 14 kills and Maddy Eerkes 42 assists.
Set scores: Kennewick 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 17-15. Kamiakin: Daryn Lutes 10 digs; Delaney Frame 22K, 30 digs; Janessa Pearson 15 digs; Katelin Grant 3K, 4B, 10 digs; Kourtney Collins 7K, 2B; Lily Winchel 14K, 22 digs, 2 aces; Maddy Eerkes 42 assts, 22 digs; Megan Massey 16 digs. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 32K, 1 ace, 23 digs; Monica Kaylor 16K, 21 ace, 15 digs; 5B; M’Kaylah Mangum 11K, 1B, 8 digs; Madeline Gebers 56 assts, 6 digs, 2B; Tierra Townsend 4 aces; Abbie Johnson-Cuello 18 digs.
HANFORD 3, PASCO 0: Caylee Shelton had 16 kills and 21 digs, and Kaitlyn Thompson recorded 29 assists as the host Falcons (5-5, 5-5) downed the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-10) in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22, to get the MCC win.
Angelica Guzman led a pesky Pasco defense by picking up 20 digs, and Bella Gutierrez added 20 assists.
RICHLAND 3, SOUTHRIDGE 0: The Bombers improved to 10-0 in the MCC standings with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-22 road victory over the Suns.
Riley Hebdon led Southridge (3-7) with seven kills and seven digs, while Kennedy Conrad had 12 assists and six digs.
PROSSER 3, TOPPENISH 0: Kayla Lind handed out 24 assists, Brandi Groeneveld made 15 digs and Ashley Ripplinger slammed home nine kills and had three blocks as the host Mustangs (8-2, 4-0) whooped the Wildcats (2-7, 0-4) in straight sets, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6.
GRANDVIEW 3, WAPATO 1: Bailey Duis hammered 20 kills with 19 digs, Cassidy Eucker had a team-high 28 digs, and Alexandra Garcia added 23 assists as the Greyhounds went on the road to pick up a 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 win in CWAC play.
KIONA-BENTON 3, COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 1: Maloree Calzadillas had 16 kills and went 9-for-9 with three aces from the service line, Nya Calzadillas dished out 17 assists and with five aces, and the Bears (8-2, 8-1) made just two service errors on the night as they topped the host Coyotes 25-16, 19-25, 25-12, 25-15 in an SCAC East match.
Jordan O’Connor led Burbank (5-4, 5-3) with 15 kills and 10 blocks.
CONNELL 3, WARDEN 0: After suffering their first loss of the season to Ki-Be on Tuesday, Heather Hawkins had 13 kills and three blocks, and Makenna Price 26 assists to get the visiting Eagles back into the win column with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-19 SCAC East victory over the Cougars.
Halli Whitby added seven kills and 12 digs for Connell (8-1), and Dakota Egbert four kills and nine digs.
RIVER VIEW 3, WAHLUKE 0: Teresa Rojas was nearly perfect on defense, scooping 41 digs to help the host Panthers (7-3) to a 25-4, 25-23, 25-17 SCAC East win over the Warriors.
Aaliyah Anderson had 16 digs, seven kills and four aces, and Dempsi Talkington added nine kills, five blocks and four aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 1: Emily Dickson had 15 kills, four blocks and 21 digs to lead the host Jaguars’ 25-8, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 win over the Patriots in EWAC play.
Grace Kruschke handed out 24 assists for TCP (13-1). Makenzy Dysland led LC (0-7) with 15 kills and 25 digs.
