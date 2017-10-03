Wa-Hi fends off Kennewick in MCC volleyball action

After winning the first set 25-13, Walla Walla looked poised for a quick night against visiting Kennewick in Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball action Tuesday night.
But the Lions tightened up their defense the last two sets, making the Blue Devil earn the 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 win.
“We started out well, but Kennewick’s outside and their incredible hustle really started to put us in a tough spot,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We didn’t pass or execute our game plan as well as we would have liked, but we were able to be scrappy enough to get the win. Some nights you just have to grind through a match, and tonight was that night.”
Noelani Helm and Hannah Hair combined for 20 kills for Wa-Hi (7-2), while Jordan Wicklund had 22 assists.
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-13, 25-22, 27-25. Kennewick: Not reported. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 11K, 15 assts, 12 digs; Hannah Hair 9K; Emma Wenzel 9K, 3B; Jordan Wicklund 22 assts; Emily Dimino 9 digs.
RICHLAND 3, CHIAWANA 0: The Bombers moved to 9-0 in MCC play with a home sweep of the Riverhawks.
“Jordanne (Bauder) had a nice match with the seven kills, 15 assists and 12 digs,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “We served well and it made our defense more effective. We have to maintain our focus at Southridge on Thursday.”
McKenna Kaelber led Chiawana (5-4) with 19 assists.
Set scores: Richland 25-9, 25-10, 25-15. Chiawana: Yanelli Garcia 4K; McKenna Kaelber 19 assts; Mareesa Hill 8 digs. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 7K, 15 assts, 12 digs; Lindsey Rosenthal 7; Sage Brustad 7K; Abby Sorensen 5K.
HANFORD 3, KAMIAKIN 1: Caylee Shelton had a big night with 19 kills and 26 digs as the Falcons beat the Braves on the road in MCC play.
Macy Jensen added 17 kills for Hanford, which improved to 4-5 in conference play.
Delaney Frame led Kamiakin (3-6) with 12 kills, while fellow sophomore Autumn Zilar added six kills and five digs.
Set scores: Hanford 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18. Hanford: Caylee Shelton 19K, 26 digs, 5 aces; Macy Jensen 17K, 9 digs, 5 aces; Sage Sjogren 8K, 1B; Teagan Gust-Townsend 7K, 2B; Kaitlyn Thompson 49 assts, 11 digs, 2B, Lindsey Marske 15-15 serving, 1 aces, 4 digs. Kamiakin: Autumn Zilar 6K, 5 digs; Delaney Frame 1 ace, 12K, 8 digs; Katelin Grant 6B, 3K; Kourtney Collins 7K, 2B, 2 digs; Lily Winchel 6K, 4B, 7 digs; Maddy Eerkes 4K, 3B, 27 assts, 20 digs.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, PASCO 0: Bobbi Newton had nine kills, and Kate Ellsworth added seven as the Suns beat the Bulldogs on the road.
Shaya Hood added 29 digs for the Suns (3-6), who host league-leading Richland on Thursday.
Set scores: Southridge 25-20, 25-11, 25-13. Southridge: Bobbi Newton 9K, 7 digs; Kate Ellsworth 7K; Riley Hebdon 7K, 17 digs; Sophia Sumner 6K, 8 digs; Shayla Hood 29 digs, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 28 assts, 2 aces, 6 digs. Pasco: Not reported.
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: Tia Andaya had 17 kills, 12 assists and 15 digs as the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Greyhounds on the road in CWAC action.
Bailey Duis led Grandview with nine kills and 12 digs.
Set scores: Ellensburg 25-13, 29-27, 25-16. Grandview: Cassidy Eucker 17 digs, 4K; Bailey Duis 12 digs, 9K.
PROSSER 3, WAPATO 0: Leah Blakney played a solid match with nine kills, four blocks and five ace serves to lead the Mustangs to a CWAC road win over the Wolves.
Set scores: Prosser 25-11, 25-13, 25-21. Prosser: Brandi Groeneveld 17 digs; Kylie Colson 7K, 2 aces, 6 digs; Jenna Schnellbach 3K, 9 digs; Kayla Lind 6 aces, 26 assts, 8digs; Leah Blakney 9K, 5 aces, 4B; Ashley Ripplinger 3K, 3B; Haley Meirndorf 4K; Grace Meirndorf 4K; Kelli Munn 2K.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, WAHLUKE 0: Jordan O’Connor had 10 kills and two blocks to lead the Coyotes (5-2) to an SCAC East victory over the Warriors (1-6) in Mattawa.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-17, 25-17, 25-12. Columbia-Burbank: Jordan O’Connor 10K, 2B; Ryah Small 3K, 2B, 16-16 serving, 2 aces; Ali Martineau 3K, 4 assts; Lauren O’Brien 5 assts, 1B.
KIONA-BENTON 3, CONNELL 2: Mihaela Edwards had 15 kills, 10 blocks and was a perfect 35 of 35 from the service line with seven aces as the host Bears handed the Eagles (7-1) their first SCAC East loss of the season.
Maloree Calzadillas added 13 kills and 23 digs for Ki-Be (7-1).
Connell, which got 11 kills and 22 digs from Heather Hawkins, missed just two serves for the match.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11. Connell: Heather Hawkins 11K, 22 digs, 3B; Dakota Egbert 10K, 8 digs; Halli Whitby 8K, 12 digs; Makenna Price 23 assists. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 15K, 10B, 35-35 serving, 7 aces, 36 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 13K, 13 assts, 23 digs; Nya Calzadillas 19 assts, 15-15 serving, 19 digs; Gabby Edwards 10K.
RIVER VIEW 3, COLLEGE PLACE 1: Teresa Rojas had a stellar defensive night with 45 digs to help the Panthers to an SCAC East road win over the Hawks (2-6).
Aaliyah Anderson added 10 kills and 25 digs for River View (5-3).
Set scores: River View 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19. River View: Aaliyah Anderson 10K, 25 digs; Dempsi Talkington 12K; Teresa Rojas 45 digs; Morgan Munson 24 assts, 10 digs; Alina Tyutyunnik 16 digs, 25-27 serving.
KITTITAS 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: Maddie Godwin had four kills and eight digs for the Patriots in an EWAC loss to the Coyotes.
Set scores: Kittitas 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.
