Volleyball: Hill, Iverson help Chiawana to MCC win over Southridge

The Chiawana Riverhawks moved into a tie for third place in the Mid-Columbia Conference standings Thursday night with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 road win over Southridge.
The Riverhawks are tied with Kennewick at 5-3. They trail Richland (8-0) and Walla Walla (6-2).
Mareesa Hill had 15 kills for Chiawana, which got a big boost from sophomore Sianna Iverson, who came off the bench to chip in 12 kills and six ace serves. McKenna Kaelber handed out 52 assists.
The Suns (2-6) got 19 kills and 19 digs from Sophia Sumner, with Riley Hebdon adding 13 kills and Shayla Hood 38 digs.
Set scores: Chiawana 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20. Chiawana: McKenna Kaelber 52 assts, 4K, 3B; Mareesa Hill 15K, 7 digs; Sianna Iverson 12K, 6 aces; Kylie Thorne 9K, 8 digs; Yaneli Garcia 7K, 2.5B; Iva Tebay 6K; Marissa Logozzo 16 digs. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 13K, 11 digs; Sophia Sumner 19K, 19 digs; Kennedy Conrad 42 assts, 8 digs; Bobbi Newton 5K, 2B, 5 digs; Ashlyn Dupuis 8K, 9 digs, 2 aces; Shayla Hood 38 digs.
KAMIAKIN 3, PASCO 0: Delaney Frame had 10 kills, and Maddy Eerkes had 23 assists and 10 digs the help the Braves to an MCC road win over the Bulldogs.
Pasco (0-8) gave Kamiakin (3-5) a battle in the second and third sets, but the Braves were able to hold on for the win.
La’Cacia Calhoun led the Bulldogs with eight kills, while Angelica Guzman chipped in 26 digs and Bella Gutierrez 22 assists and 13 digs.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-10, 26-24, 25-23. Kamiakin: Delaney Frame 10K, 4B, 3 aces, 12 digs; Katelin Grant 4K, 5B, 3 digs; Lily Winchel 9K, 12 digs; Maddy Eerkes 23 assts, 10 digs; Megan Massey 8 digs. Pasco: Angelica Guzman 26 digs; Bella Gutierrez 5K, 22 assts, 13 digs, 2 aces; Hannah Jolley 7K; La’Cacia Calhoun 8K; Zulma Ceja 15 digs; Andrea Gonzalez 3K, 5 digs.
RICHLAND 3, KENNEWICK 0: The MCC-leading Bombers put an end to the Lions’ five-match win streak, sweeping Kennewick at the Lions Den.
“We were ready to compete tonight,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “I think that the girls wanted to show that we are a pretty good team, too. Our plan was to serve tough and try and make Kennewick beat us with tough swings, and I think that it worked.”
Lindsey Rosenthal led the Bombers (8-0) with 15 kills, while Sage Brustad added 13 kills and Jordanne Bauder 22 assists.
Breanna Shaffer led the Lions (5-3) with 14 kills and 12 digs, while M’Kaylah Mangum added seven kills.
Set scores: Richland 25-15, 25-14, 25-18. Richland: Lindsay Rosenthal 15K; Sage Brustad 13K; Jordanne Bauder 22 assts; Lainie Lacey 26 digs, 3 aces. Kennewick: Madeline Gebers 22 assts, 4 digs; Breanna Shaffer 14 kills 12 digs; M’Kaylah Mangum 7K; Monica Kaylor 3K, 9 digs; Abbie Johnson-Cuello 9 digs.
PROSSER 3, ELLENSBURG 1: The Mustangs are off to a 2-0 start in CWAC play after beating the visiting Bulldogs.
“We came out of the gate ready to play, and that momentum helped us immensely,” Prosser coach Wendy Meirndorf said. “We let up in sets three and four, but my girls played with heart to finish the match. This is a big win for our program.”
Ashley Ripplinger led the Mustangs (6-2 overall) with 22 kills, while Kylie Colson added 11 kills and 15 digs, Leah Blakney nine kills and five blocks, and Kayla Lind 45 assists.
Set scores: Prosser 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 27-25. Prosser: Brandi Groeneveld, 22 digs, 3 aces; Ashley Ripplinger 22K, 6B; Kylie Colson 11K, 15 digs, 3 aces; Leah Blakney 9K, 5B, 2 aces; Anahi Milanez 9 digs, 2 aces; Jenna Schnellbach 4K, 14 digs, 1 ace; Haley Meirndorf 5B; Kayla Lind 45 assts, 14 digs, 2 aces.
CONNELL 3, WAHLUKE 0: The Eagles improved to 7-0 in SCAC East play with a road win over the Warriors.
Heather Hawkins led the way for Connell with 13 kills, while Makenna Price had 25 assists.
Set scores: Connell 25-10, 25-17, 25-5. Connell: Heather Hawkins 13K, 2B; Natalie Taylor 8K; Halli Whitby 3K; Ellie Benson5K; Dakota Egbert 4K; Makenna Price 25 assts; Kierra Brandt 4 aces.
KIONA-BENTON 3, WARDEN 0: Mihaela Edwards had 11 kills, and Gabby Edwards added eight kills and six ace serves as the Bears (6-1) made quick work of the Cougars (3-4) on the road in SCAC East action.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-9, 25-16, 25-13. Kiona-Benton: Gabby Edwards 8K, 13-14 serving, 6 aces, 14 digs; Mihaela Edwards 11K, 11 digs; Elzzy Gonzales 6K, 17-18 serving, 5 aces; Nya Calzadillas 15 assts.
RIVER VIEW 3, ROYAL 0: The Panthers improved to 4-3 in the SCAC East standings with a road win over the Knights (0-7).
Teresa Rojas led the way with 30 digs, while Aaliyah Anderson had nine kills and 14 digs.
Set scores: River View 25-17, 25-21, 25-13. River View: Teresa Rojas 30 digs; Dempsi Talkington 7K, 3B; Aaliyah Anderson 14 digs, 9K; Natalia Aguilera 13 assts, 2K.
DAYTON 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: The Patriots played strong defense, but were lacking offense in an EWAC loss to Dayton.
Set scores: Dayton 25-13, 25-17, 25-14. Liberty Christian: Maddie Godwin 4 aces; Makenzy Dysland 12 digs; Natalie Barber 10 digs.
