Volleyball: Kennewick takes out Chiawana, runs win streak to 5

The Kennewick Lions moved into a two-way tie for second place in the Mid-Columbia Conference with Walla Walla at the midway point of league play with a home win over Chiawana.
The Lions beat the Riverhawks 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16 on Tuesday to win their fifth match in a row and improve to 5-2.
“We are on a roll,” Kennewick coach Brandy Sonderland said. “We played all right, but we need to be more consistent. We had some mental lapses that make you shake your head. We have all the right tools, we just need people to step up and do the right things.”
Kennewick’s Breanna Shaffer led all hitters with 22 kills, and added 19 digs and three aces. Monica Kaylor and M’Kaylah Mangum had 11 kills each, while Madeline Gebers had 45 assists.
Mareesa Hill led the Riverhawks (4-3) with 14 kills, while McKenna Kaelbers had 27 assists.
“We were way too inconsistent,” Chiawana coach Jim Steach said. “We would get back in it and then make mistakes.”
Kennewick will host league-leading Richland on Thursday.
“I’m excited for the second round of league play,” Sonderland said. “Richland is a great team. I’m excited for that match.”
Set scores: Kennewick 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16. Chiawana: Mareesa Hill 14K, 16 digs; Kylie Thorne 8K; Marissa Logozzo 25 digs, 4K; McKenna Kaelber 27 assts. Kennewick: Breanna Shaffer 22K, 3 aces, 19 digs; Monica Kaylor 11K, 2 aces, 23 digs; M’Kaylah Mangum 11K, 2 digs; Abbie Johnson-Cuello 16 digs; Madeline Gebers 45 assts, 2 aces, 5 digs; Shyann Pratt 6K.
WALLA WALLA 3, PASCO 0: Noelani Helm had 15 kills to lead the Blue Devils to a road win over the Bulldogs.
Wa-Hi finished the first half of the season with a 5-2 record, and is tied for second in the MCC standings with Kennewick.
“The girls did a great job tonight,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “They played really well and everyone contributed something. It’s so good to see them being aggressive and playing hard for each point.”
Hannah Hair added five kills and five blocks for the Blue Devils.
Angelica Guzman had 27 digs for Pasco (0-7), while Bella Gutierrez had 10 digs and nine assists.
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-12, 25-6, 25-14. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 15K, 5 digs; Jordan Wicklund 18 assts, 5 aces; Emily Dimino 10 digs, Hannah Hair 5B, 5K. Pasco: Angelica Guzman 27 digs; Bella Guetierrez 10 digs, 9 assts, 2 aces; Natalie Hall 5K; Andrea Gonzalez 4K.
RICHLAND 3, HANFORD 0: Sage Brustad had a match-high 11 kills and the Bombers swept the host Falcons in MCC action to win the first half of league play 7-0.
“The set scores are deceptive in that Hanford played very hard the entire match,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “We were fortunate to go on a couple of runs each set. We are still trying to figure out our best lineup, but my team played a good match in spite of me trying things we hadn’t practiced.
“I was pleased how we reacted to a hostile environment. These rivalry games are always very emotional.”
Caylee Shelton led the Falcons (3-4) with four kills and 11 digs.
“We are in a bit of a rough patch right now,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said.
Set scores: Richland 25-16, 25-12, 25-11. Richland: Sage Brustad 11K; Lindsey Rosenthal 9K; Jordanne Bauder 19 assts; Abby Sorensen 16 assts; Lainie Lacey 16 digs. Hanford: Caylee Shelton 4K, 11 digs; Kaitlyn Thompson 9 assts, 2 aces, 3 digs; Macy Jensen 3K, 2B, 8 digs.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, KAMIAKIN 1: The Suns ended a four-match losing streak with a home victory over the Braves.
Riley Hebdon returned to the lineup and offered up 17 kills and 16 digs as Southridge finished the first half of the season 2-5.
“It was nice to get the chemistry back with Riley,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “You can see the difference without Riley; that’s what we were missing.”
Sophia Sumner added 16 kills and 19 digs, while Kennedy Conrad had 46 assists.
Kamiakin (2-5) was led by Delaney Frame with 16 kills, Maddy Eerkes had 35 assists and Megan Massey 20 digs.
Set scores: Southridge 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 27-25. Kamiakin: Delaney Frame 16K, 9 digs, 1 ace; Daryn Lutes 10 digs; Katelin Grant 1 ace, 6K, 5B, 6 digs; Lily Winchel 9K, 4B; 12 digs; Maddy Eerkes 1 ace, 12 digs, 35 assts; Megan Massey 20 digs. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 17K, 16 digs; Sophia Sumner 16K, 19 digs; Ashlyn Dupuis 10K, 6 digs; Bobbi Newton 8K, 3 digs, 2B, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 46 assts, 10 digs, 2 aces; Shayla Hood 24 digs, 3 aces.
OTHELLO 3, GRANDVIEW 0: Bailey Duis had eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds dropped a home CWAC home match to the Huskies.
Set scores: Othello 25-12, 25-23, 25-20. Othello: Not reported. Grandview: Bailey Duis 8K, 3 aces; Marin Bender 6K.
PROSSER 3, EAST VALLEY 1: The Mustangs opened CWAC play with a home win over the Red Devils.
Ashley Ripplinger led Prosser with 13 kills and 13 blocks, while Leah Blakney added 11 kills and seven blocks, and Kayla Lind handed out 29 assists.
Set scores: Prosser 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17. Prosser: Ashley Ripplinger 13K, 13B; Leah Blakney 11K, 7B, 2 aces; Brandi Groeneveld 27 digs, 5 aces; Kylie Colson 4K, 9 digs, 4 aces; Jenna Schnellbach 13 digs, 3K, 3 aces; Haley Meirndorf 3K, 5B; Anahi Milanez 2 aces, 10 digs; Kayla Lind 29 assts, 13 digs.
KIONA-BENTON 3, WAHLUKE 0: Elzzy Gonzales had 12 kills and five blocks to help the Bears to an SCAC East home win over the Warriors (1-5).
Triniti Krisher was a perfect 24-for-24 from the service line with five aces or Ki-Be (5-1), and Nya Calzadillas added 17 assists and 15 digs.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-18, 25-19, 25-18. Kiona-Benton: Elzzy Gonzales 12K, 5B, 11-11 serving, 4 aces, 18 digs; Nya Calzadillas 6K, 17 assts, 17-18 serving, 5 aces, 15 digs; Triniti Krisher 24-24 serving, 5 aces, 16 digs; Morgan Lowe 7K, 2B.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, ROYAL 0: Jordan O’Connor had 11 kills and the Coyotes made quick work of the Knights in SCAC East action in Burbank.
Burbank improved to 4-2 in league play, while Royal dropped to 0-6.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-7, 25-16, 25-18. Royal: Not reported. Columbia-Burbank: Jordan O’Connor 11K; Ryah Small 6K, 1B; Ali Martineau 8 assts; Lauren O’Brien 13A, 2K.
CONNELL 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: The Eagle are flying high atop the SCAC East standings at 6-0 after beating the visiting Hawks (2-4).
Heather Hawkins had 11kills and two blocks to lead Connell, which served at 95 percent as a team.
Set scores: Connell 25-21, 25-19, 25-11. College Place: Not reported. Connell: Heather Hawkins 11K, 2B; Halli Whitby 7K, 4B; Natalie Taylor 6K; Makenna Price 25 assts; Kierra Brandt 3 aces; Dakota Egbert 2 aces.
RIVER VIEW 3, WARDEN 0: Teresa Rojas recorded 40 digs to help the Panthers to an SCAC East win over the Cougars (3-3).
Dempsi Talkington added eight kills and four blocks for River View (3-3).
Set scores: River View 25-19, 25-15, 25-23. River View: Dempsi Talkington 8K, 4B, 2 aces; Morgan Munson 5K, 2 aces, 12 assts; Teresa Rojas 40 digs.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, DESALES 0: Makenzy Dysland dished up eight ace serves in helping the Patriots to an EWAC win over the Irish in Walla Walla.
It was the first league win for Liberty Christian this season.
Set scores: Liberty Christian 25-17, 25-10, 25-18. LC: Maddie Godwin 6K, 2B; Aleesha Torres 5K; Makenzy Dysland 8 aces.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, WHITE SWAN 2: The Jaguars rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Cougars on the road in EWAC action.
No other details were available.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 26-24, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 15-9.
