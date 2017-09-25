Kamiakin volleyball ranked No. 6 in 1st state coaches poll

*Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Auburn Riverside
2. West Valley of Yakima
3. Kennedy Catholic
4. Lake Stevens
5. Puyallup
6. Union
7. Camas
8. Olympia
9. Inglemoor
10. Mt. Vernon
CLASS 3A
1. Mt. Spokane
2. Lakeside of Seattle
3. Mercer Island
4. Squalicum
5. Ferndale
6. Kamiakin
7. Capital
8. Oak Harbor
9. Stanwood
10. Prairie
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Burlington-Edison
3. Tumwater
4. Lynden
5. Ellensburg
6. Woodland
7. Ridgefield
8. Fife
9. North Kitsap
10. Blaine
CLASS 1A
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Cascade of Leavenworth
3. Lynden Christian
4. King’s
5. Freeman
6. Castle Rock
7. Granger
8. Naches Valley
9. Cascade Christian
10. South Whidbey
CLASS 2B
1. Mossyrock
2. Napavine
3. Life Christian
4. Kalama
5. Colfax
6. LaConner
7. Wakhiakum
8. Northwest Christian
9. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
10. Toutle Lake
