Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald

Prep Volleyball

Kamiakin volleyball ranked No. 6 in 1st state coaches poll

Tri-City Herald

September 25, 2017 4:20 PM

*Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. Auburn Riverside

2. West Valley of Yakima

3. Kennedy Catholic

4. Lake Stevens

5. Puyallup

6. Union

7. Camas

8. Olympia

9. Inglemoor

10. Mt. Vernon

CLASS 3A

1. Mt. Spokane

2. Lakeside of Seattle

3. Mercer Island

4. Squalicum

5. Ferndale

6. Kamiakin

7. Capital

8. Oak Harbor

9. Stanwood

10. Prairie

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Burlington-Edison

3. Tumwater

4. Lynden

5. Ellensburg

6. Woodland

7. Ridgefield

8. Fife

9. North Kitsap

10. Blaine

CLASS 1A

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Cascade of Leavenworth

3. Lynden Christian

4. King’s

5. Freeman

6. Castle Rock

7. Granger

8. Naches Valley

9. Cascade Christian

10. South Whidbey

CLASS 2B

1. Mossyrock

2. Napavine

3. Life Christian

4. Kalama

5. Colfax

6. LaConner

7. Wakhiakum

8. Northwest Christian

9. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague

10. Toutle Lake

