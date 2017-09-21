Volleyball: Chiawana fends off Hanford in 4 sets

Chiawana trailed by seven points in the fourth set, but the Riverhawks managed to pull even with Hanford and pick up a 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 30-28 Mid-Columbia Conference win Thursday in Pasco.
“We were fortunate to win,” Riverhawks coach Jim Steach said. “They’ve got some good kids and they did some good things. Their right side and middle gave us far more than we expected. It was tight. They were up 18-11 in the fourth set and we managed to catch them at 23. We had match point a couple of times and they had set point.”
The Falcons (3-3) took the second set, but unforced errors were the difference on the night.
“The girls did well tonight. We had too many unforced errors,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said. “Chiawana served tough and was scrappy. We may have lost the match, but we weren’t beat. We need to clean up our side of the net and hope to turn the tide our way.”
Mareesa Hill and Kylie Thorne each had 14 kills for the Riverhawks (4-2), while McKenna Kaelber had 10 kills and 40 assists, and Marissa Logozzo 39 digs.
For Hanford. Ryelee Steiling led the way with 14 kills, while Caylee Shelton added 10 kills and 25 digs,and Kaitlyn Thompson 49 assists and 12 digs.
Set scores: Chiawana 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 30-28. Hanford: Ryelee Steiling 14K, 1B; Caylee Shelton 10K, 25 digs; Sage Sjogren 8K, 3B; Kaitlyn Thompson 49 assts, 12 digs. Chiawana: Mareesa Hill 14K, 7 digs; Kylie Thorne 14K, 10 digs; 2B; McKenna Kaelber 10K, 40 assts; Alaina Scott 8K, 3 aces; Marissa Logozzo 39 digs.
RICHLAND 3, PASCO 0: Lainie Lacey dished up 14 service aces to lead the Bombers to a home win over the Bulldogs in MCC play.
“Kudos to Pasco, they never quit,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “We played two strong sets, but it takes three to win. We need to keep getting better.”
The Bombers (6-0) will play at Kennewick on Tuesday.
Set scores: Richland 25-9, 25-6, 25-21. Pasco: Not reported. Richland: Lainie Lacey 14 aces, 9 digs; Sage Brustad 8K, Madelaine Haynie 5K; Jordanne Bauder 20 assts, 10 digs.
WALLA WALLA 3, KAMIAKIN 0: Noelani Helm pounded down 10 kills and the Blue Devils (4-2) made quick work of the visiting Braves in MCC action.
“I am very happy with how the girls played tonight,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “Everyone contributed whether through spot-on passing, great sets or big kills. They had fun and showed how much they love this game and want to win.”
Delaney Frame led Kamiakin (2-4) with six kills and five digs.
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-18, 25-11, 25-15. Kamiakin: Delaney Frame 6K, 5 digs; Katelin Grant 2K, 3 digs; Lily Winchel 5K, 3 digs; Maddy Eerkes 7 assts. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 10K, 15 assts, 3 aces; Hannah Hair 9K, 3B; Kamryn Coleman 3 aces; Emily Dimino 15 digs, Jordan Wicklund 16 assts.
PROSSER 3, EPHRATA 1: Ashley Ripplinger had 17 kills and Kayla Lind 42 assists to lead the host Mustangs (4-2) to a CWAC home win over the Tigers.
Set scores: Prosser 25-18, 25-20, 17-24, 25-20. Prosser: Ashley Ripplinger 17K, 7B; Kylie Colson 10K, 21 digs, 2 aces; Leah Blakney 9K, 5B, 2 aces; Brandi Groeneveld 26 digs, 2 aces; Anahi Milanez 18 digs, 3 aces; Kayla Lind 42 assts, 11 digs.
KIONA-BENTON 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Nya Calzadillas was a perfect 23-of-23 from the service line, with seven aces, to lead the Bears to an SCAC East road win over the Hawks.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. Kiona-Benton: Nya Calzadillas 7K, 23-23 serving, 7 aces, 14 assts; Elzzy Gonzalez 7K, 5B, 12 digs; Morgan Lowe 7K, 16 digs; Trinity Krisher 15 digs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, RIVER VIEW 1: Jordan O’Connor and Ryah Small combined for 25 kills to lead the Coyotes to an SCAC East road win over the Panthers.
Aaliyah Anderson had nine kills and 20 digs for River View.
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18. Columbia-Burbank: Jordan O’Connor 13K, 2B; Ryah Small 12K, 3B; Ali Martineau 4K, 16 assts, 14-15 serving, 4 aces; Lauren O’Brien 15 assts. River View: Morgan Munson 13 assts, 3K; Teresa Rojas 37 digs; Aaliyah Anderson 20 digs, 4 aces, 9K; Dempsi Talkington 4B, 4K.
CONNELL 3, ROYAL 0: The Eagles improved to 5-0 in SCAC East play with a road win over the Knights.
Heather Hawkins had a big night for Connell with 11 kills, while Makenna Price had 25 assists and was 12-of-12 from the service line with three aces.
Set scores: Connell 25-8, 25-11, 25-7. Connell: Heather Hawkins 11K, 11-11 serving, 2 aces; Halli Whitby 7K, 6 digs; Dakota Egbert 4K; Natalie Taylor 3K; Makenna Price 25 assts, 12-12 serving 3 aces. Royal: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, MABTON 0: The Jaguars recorded 20 ace serves on the night — Grace Kruschke had eight — to hand the visiting Vikings an EWAC loss.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 25-8, 25-10, 25-9. TCP: Claire Dilly 7K; Nicole Carey 6K, 20 digs; Emily Dickson 6K, 12 service points, 7 aces, 13 digs; Hannah DeSmet 10 service points, 3 aces, 12 assts; Grace Kruschke 8 aces, 17 service points.
