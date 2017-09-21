Gallery: Kennewick girls volleyball vs. Southrige Sept. 21

Southridge huddles together before the start of a high school girls volleyball game against Kennewick on Thursday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Kennewick's girls varsity volleyball team strategizes one last time before the start of a high school girls volleyball game against Southridge on Thursday.
Kennewick's Shayla Hood (8) sets the ball during a high school girls volleyball game against Southridge on Thursday at Kennewick. Kennewick won 3-0.
Kennewick's M'Kaylah Mangum (6) spikes the ball over the net during a high school girls volleyball game against Southridge at Kennewick.
Southridge's Sophia Sumner (1) serves the ball during a highh school girls volleyball game at Kennewick on Thursday. Kennewick won 3-0.
Kennewick's April Buckingham (4) spikes the ball over the net during a high school girls volleyball game against Southridge at Kennewick on Thursday.
Southridge's Sophia Sumner (1) and Kate Ellsworth(5) attempt to block Shyann Pratt (1) as she spikes the ball during a high school girls volleyball game at Kennewick on Thursday. Kennewick won 3-0.
Southridge's Kate Ellsworth (5) tries to block Shyann Pratt (1) of Kennewick as she spikes the ball during a high school girls volleyball game at Kennewick on Thursday.
