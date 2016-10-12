Chiawana holds off Pasco in 5-set MCC volleyball match

The Chiawana volleyball team was determined to avoid a second five-set loss in as many nights — and especially one against crosstown rival Pasco.
The Riverhawks beat the host Bulldogs 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 in Wednesday’s Mid-Columbia Conference matchup.
“It was certainly a match of runs, based off errors by the other team,” Chiawana coach Jim Steach said, calling the contest “helter-skelter.”
Chiawana was coming off Tuesday night’s five-set defeat against Kamiakin. The Riverhawks (6-6) got a big boost from Ashtin Olin, who had 10 kills, 36 assists, 15 digs and three blocks. McKaidan Moore contributed 15 kills and 20 digs.
Catelyn Linke led the Bulldogs (4-8) with 36 kills and 18 digs, while Victoria Estes had 28 digs.
“It was so fun,” Pasco coach Jackie Fluaitt said of the match. “It was a battle. We were all over the place. It was a fun match.”
Set scores: Chiawana 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13. Chiawana: Ashtin Olin 10K, 36 assts, 3B, 15 digs; McKaidan Moore 15K, 20 digs; Heidi Rus 9K; Yaneli Garcia 5K, 7B; Marissa Logozzo 18 digs; Mareesa Hill 6K. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 36K, 4 aces, 18 digs; Victoria Estes 28 digs; Bella Gutierrez 4 aces, 35 assts; Camri Iverson 4 aces.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, WALLA WALLA 1: The Suns rallied back after dropping the first set 29-27 to beat the Blue Devils (4-8) on the road in MCC play.
“We had a good lead in the first, but we didn’t play court smart and let them come in,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “Riley (Hebdon) came on strong after the first set and that made a big difference. That, and our blocking on the outside was better. I’m proud of our kids.”
Hebdon led the Suns (8-4) with 17 kills and 10 digs; while Shayla Hood came off the bench in place of injured Lindsay Wooley to chip in five kills and 20 digs.
Set scores: Southridge 27-29, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 17K, 10 digs; Sophia Sumner 5K; Shayla Hood 5K, 20 digs; Lauren Beck 4K, 6B; Kamaile Moody 32 assts, 4B, 15 digs; Kayla Conrad 21 digs, 2 aces; Kennedy Conrad 12 digs. Walla Walla: Not reported.
HANFORD 3, KENNEWICK 1: The Falcons overcame a strong serving effort by the Lions for an MCC home win.
Tasha Hungate led Hanford (4-8) with 13 kills and 10 blocks, while Caylee Shelton had 12 kills and Kaitlyn Thompson 25 assists.
“Their serving was on point tonight,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said of Kennewick (0-11). “They are coming along.”
The Lions made a game of things by winning the third set 25-23, but the Falcons rallied back to win 25-20 in the fourth.
“I’m proud of how they are doing and fighting each game and not letting up,” Meador said of her team.
Set scores: Hanford 26-24, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20. Kennewick: Not reported. Hanford: Tasha Hungate 13K, 10B, 9-11 serve, 4 aces; Payton Moore 3K, 1B, 17-18 serve, 5 aces; Caylee Shelton 12K, 8 digs; 22-22 serve, 3 aces; McKenna Benson 12 digs; Kaitlyn Thompson 25 assts, 3 digs, 2B, 17-17 serve, 1 ace.
