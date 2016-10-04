Volleyball roundup: Richland beats Chiawana in five-set MCC showdown

Chiawana pushed the Richland to the brink, but the Bombers survived their toughest test of the season thus far, with a 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 17-15 Mid-Columbia Conference road victory Tuesday, keeping its unbeaten start intact.
Chiawana’s McKaidan Moore got the Riverhawks off to a fast start as they won the first set 25-16, but Richland stormed back to win the next two sets 25-21 to reclaim the momentum.
Moore led the Riverhawks (4-5) with 25 kills and 15 digs. Ashtin Olin posted team highs with 29 assists and five blocks.
Kamry Breard had 15 kills and 32 assists for the Bombers (9-0), while Jordanne Bauder added 35 assists and Lainie Lacey 29 digs.
Set scores: Richland 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 17-15. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 35 assts, 12 digs; Kamry Breard 15K, 32 assts, 13 digs; Sarah Howlett 13K; McKenna Cullen 5K, 3B; Lainie Lacey 29 digs; Lindsay Rosenthal 10K, 12 digs; Sage Brustad 9K, 2B. Chiawana: McKaidan Moore 25 kills, 15 digs; Ashtin Olin 13K, 29 assts, 5 blks; Heidi Russ 7K, 2 blks; Marissa Logozzo 11 digs, 3K; Mareesa Hill 4K.
KAMIAKIN 3, HANFORD 0: Allison Stapleton had 11 kills, six blocks and 14 digs as the Braves (8-1) swept the host Falcons (2-7) in MCC action.
Kamiakin handily won the first and third sets, but the Falcons pushed back in the second as the Braves eked out a 25-21 victory.
“We were able to get some more of our players in tonight, and the energy was finally getting there at the end, and they were playing together as a team,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said. “Hanford put up a good fight. We were getting challenged a little bit.”
Tasha Hungate hit .450 and Payton Moore .375 for the Falcons, while Caylee Shelton had 17 digs and was 7-for-7 serving.
“It didn’t fall our way tonight, but the girls are battling and rallying,” Hanford coach Nichelle Meador said.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-14, 25-21, 25-16. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 11K, 6 blks, 14 digs; Daryn Lutes 12 digs; Jill Sands 2K, 15 digs; Leanna Shymanski 6K, 3 blks; Madison Judy 8K, 8 digs; Maddy Eerkes 25 assts, 4 digs; Megan Massey 5 digs. Hanford: Tasha Hungate 10K, 5 blks, 5 digs; Payton Moore 5K, 1 blk; Caylee Shelton 17 digs, 7-7 serve; Teagan Gust-Townsend 4K, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Thompson 22 assts, 2 aces, 1K, 6 digs.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, PASCO 0: The Suns ended a two-game slide with a sweep of the visiting Bulldogs.
Lauren Beck and Riley Hebdon combined for 15 kills for Southridge (6-3).
“The girls stepped up and took care of things,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “We still need to clean up the third set. Our goal now is taking care of things and getting ready for the playoffs.”
Catelyn Linke led Pasco (3-6) with 21 kills and 15 digs, while Victoria Estes chipped in 27 digs and Bella Gutierrez 22 assists.
“We are battling a bunch of injuries, and they kept tipping over our middles,” Pasco coach Jackie Fluaitt said. “That was effective for them. We didn’t pick it up no matter how many times they did it. They played better than we did. I made some changes to our rotation tonight because of injuries and illness. We will be OK.”
Set scores: Southridge 25-22, 25-12, 25-20. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 21K, 1 ace, 15 digs; Mattie Mathews 7K, 6 digs; Victoria Estes 27 digs; Bella Gutierrez 22 assts. Southridge: Lauren Beck 7K, 4B; Riley Hebdon 8K, 15 digs, 2 aces; Kamaile Moody 23 assts, 6 digs, 4B; Lindsay Wooley 4K, 11 digs, 1 ace; Kayla Conrad 13 digs, 1 ace; Shayla Hood 2K, 8 digs, 2 aces.
WALLA WALLA 3, KENNEWICK 1: The Lions pushed the Blue Devils to four sets, but fell short in the end at the Lions Den.
“Walla Walla was really scrappy,” Kennewick coach Kelly Munson said. “They picked everything up. It was their day.”
Freshman M’Kaylah Mangum led the Lions (0-9) with 10 kills and six aces, while Breanna Shaffer added 11 kills and 23 assists, and Monica Kaylor 10 kills and three blocks.
“The hustle tonight is what kept us alive,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We were very scrappy, which led to some amazing and fun rallies. Our passing wasn’t as great as we know it can be, so everything became more of a struggle. The girls kept working though, and fought hard to come back from a 10-17 deficit in the first to win, which gave us a lot of confidence and fire.”
Noelani Helm had 15 kills and 20 assists to lead the Blue Devils (4-5), while Faith Hoe added eight kills.
Set scores: Walla Walla 26-24, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 3 aces, 20 assts, 2B, 15K; Bri Stonebraker 3 aces; Emma Wenzel 2B; Faith Hoe 8K; Lauren Hoe 6K; Kamryn Coleman 2B. Kennewick: M’Kaylah Mangum 6 aces, 10K; Breanna Shaffer 23 assts, 11K, 2B; Monica Kaylor 10K, 3B; Kjerstin Manson 25 digs, 3 aces.
PROSSER 3, WAPATO 0: Hannah Lind finished with 11 kills and seven digs, and Kylie Colson tallied seven aces as the host Mustangs (4-5, 1-2 CWAC) cruised to a win over the Wolves (0-8, 0-3).
Set scores: Prosser 25-12, 25-12, 25-8. Wapato: Not reported. Prosser: Hannah Lind 11K, 7 digs, 3 aces; Kylie Colson 8K, 8 digs, 7 aces; Leah Blakney 4K, 5 aces, 3 blks; Haley Meirndorf 3K, 4 blks; Brandi Groeneveld 13 digs, 1 ace, Kayla Lind 23 assts, 3 aces.
OTHELLO 3, EPHRATA 0: Cayleen Garza had 13 kills and 18 digs, and Allison Garza dug up 28 balls to lead the host Huskies (7-1, 3-0 CWAC) past the Tigers (3-4, 2-1).
Set scores: Othello 25-15, 25-14, 25-22. Ephrata: Not reported. Othello: Cayleen Garza 13K, 18 digs; Dominique Martinez 5K, 3 blks; Tanaya Andersen 6K, 4 blks; Macy Hampton 25 assts; Allison Garza 4 aces, 28 digs.
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: Cassidy Eucker and Bailey Duis combined for 28 digs, seven kills and four aces, but the Greyhounds (2-6, 0-3 CWAC) lost on the road to the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-0).
Set scores: Ellensburg 25-11, 25-12, 25-21. Ellensburg: Not reported. Grandview: Cassidy Eucker 19 digs, 2K, 1 ace; Bailey Duis 9 digs, 5K, 3 aces.
KIONA-BENTON 3, CONNELL 2: The Bears moved to 8-0 in SCAC East play with a hard-fought, five-set road win over the Eagles.
Connell (6-2) won the first two sets, and had a five-point lead in the third before Ki-Be stormed back.
“It was good for us; we need that game,” Ki-Be coach Jolene Calzadillas said. “They stayed in it. I was proud of them for not giving up.”
In the third, trailing 8-3, the Bears got 12 consecutive service points from Michelle Ochoa to take a 15-8 lead en route to a 25-15 victory.
Ki-Be took the next two sets to remain perfect in league play.
“It’s always fun to play them,” Connell coach Stephanie Egbert said. “They are a great team. They out-tipped us tonight. Apparently, we don’t practice tip coverage enough. We will tomorrow.”
Mihaela Edwards led the Bears with 16 kills and 22 digs, while Tegan Carlson added 10 kills, Maloree Calzadillas 21 assists and Ochoa 29 digs and six aces.
Heather Hawkins had 21 kills for the Eagles, while Makenna Price handed out 27 assists and Allison Walker put up 11 blocks.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 21-25, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-13. Kiona-Benton: Mihaela Edwards 16K, 2B, 22 digs; Tegan Carlson 10K, 20-21 serve, 16 digs; Gabby Edwards 8K, 19 digs; Katie Rheinschmidt 4K, 3B; Maloree Calzadillas 7K, 21 assts; Michelle Ochoa 23-23 serve, 6 aces, 29 digs. Connell: Heather Hawkins 21K, 19-19 serve, 2 aces, 13 digs; Rylee Pickel 8K, 26-26 serve, 3 aces, 5B; Makenna Price 27 assts, 8 digs; Halli Whitby 5K, 7-7 serve 1 ace; Dakota Egbert 4K, 12 assts, 10-10 serve; Allison Walker 11B.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, WAHLUKE 0: Taylor Turner, Ali Martineau and Emigh Wallace combined to go 39-for-41 from the service line with 14 aces as the host Coyotes (5-3 SCAC East) swept the Warriors (2-6).
Set scores: Columbia-Burbank 25-17, 25-7, 25-13. Wahluke: Not reported. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 12K, 5 digs, 17-18 serve, 6 aces; Monica Mares 15 assts; Ali Martineau 6K, 3 blks, 11-12 serve, 5 aces; Emigh Wallace 6 digs, 11-11 serve, 3 aces; Ryah Small 6K.
RIVER VIEW 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: The Panthers (6-2 SCAC East) totaled 20 aces to cruise past the Hawks (1-7) on their home court.
Brooklyn Chavez’s nine aces led the way for River View.
Set scores: River View 25-14, 25-10, 25-13. College Place: Not reported. River View: Brooklyn Chavez 9 aces, 6 digs, 10 assts, 2K; Jadyn Kohl 3 aces, 5 digs, 3 assts, 1K; Dakota Dickinson 3 aces, 14 digs, 6K; Hannah Weatherby 2 aces, 15 digs, 4 blks.
DAYTON 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0: Natalie Barber’s 10 digs and Karlee Souve’s five kills weren’t enough for the Patriots in an EWAC home loss to the Bulldogs.
Set scores: Dayton 25-12, 25-16, 25-19. Dayton: Not reported. Liberty Christian: Karlee Souve 5K; Sam Howard 8 assts; Madi Long 7 serve, 2 aces; Natalie Barber 10 digs.
