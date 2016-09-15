Kamiakin rallies past Chiawana to stay unbeaten in MCC volleyball

KAMIAKIN 3, CHIAWANA 2: Allison Stapleton, Madison Judy and Leanna Shymanski combined for 35 kills as the Braves rallied from two sets down to beat the visiting Riverhawks on Thursday night.
Kamiakin (4-0 Mid-Columbia Conference) is atop the league volleyball standings with Richland, which host the Braves on Tuesday.
“We just weren’t in sync,” Braves coach Morgan Schauble said. “We weren’t putting our passes together, and they were blocking us pretty well. The girls talked about placing the ball and blocking. It was a very, very good match on both sides of the ball.”
Ashtin Olin led the Riverhawks with 17 kills and 12 assists, while McKaidan Moore had 11 kills.
“We helped them out early in the third,” Chiawana coach Jim Steach said. “We missed three serves in a row, and that helped them get back in it. They started attacking, and we didn’t deal with things real well, and panic set in. We went away from our game, and it steamrolled from there. They have a lot of experience on the floor.”
Set scores: Kamiakin 19-25, 13-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-7. Chiawana: Ashtin Olin 17K, 12 assts; McKaidan Moore 11K; Heidi Rus 5K; Yaneli Garcia 2K, 3B; Marissa Logozzo 14 digs. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 12K, 16 digs; Madison Judy 12K, 1B, 14 digs; Leanna Shymanski 11K, 5B, 3 digs; Jill Sands 9K, 3B, 12 digs; Carlee Rowell 8K, 4B, 10 digs; Maddy Eerkes 48 assts.
RICHLAND 3, WALLA WALLA 0: Kamry Breard handed out 19 assists, and Lexi Lacey had nine kills as Richland remained at the top of the MCC standings with a sweep of the Blue Devils on the road.
“Richland played some fantastic defense,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We had a very hard time finding a spot on the floor where they didn’t dig the ball. The girls had some great spurts of incredible play, but Richland just kept everything alive and were able to put balls away. It was great to see those spurts, and we need to build on that and get a little better every time we step on the court.”
Noelani Helm has 12 assists for Walla Walla (2-2), while Bri Stonebraker had 12 digs.
Set scores: Richland 25-15, 25-14, 25-20. Richland: Lexi Lacey 9K; Kamry Breard 19 assts, 5K, 4 digs; Lainie Lacey 15 digs; McKenna Cullen 4K, 2B; Lindsay Rosenthal 3K, 3B, 7 digs. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 10 assts, 2 aces; Emma Wenzel 4K, 2B; Emma Case 2 aces; Bri Stonebraker 12 digs, 2 aces.
PROSSER 3, GRANDVIEW 1: The host Mustangs rallied from a first-set loss, taking the next three to beat the Greyhounds in CWAC action.
Brandi Groeneveld had 31 digs, and Hannah Lind finished with 14 kills, five aces and 19 digs for Prosser.
Set scores: Prosser 19-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-10. Grandview: Bailey Duis 2 aces, 12K, 2 blks, 20 digs; Madison Diener 6K, 2 blks, 3 digs. Prosser: Hannah Lind 14K, 5 aces, 19 digs; Shay Hicks 5K, 14 digs; Leah Blakney 10 aces, 9 blks, 4 kills; Haley Meirndorf 5K; Brandi Groeneveld 31 digs; Kayla Lind 25 assts.
CONNELL 3, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 0: The Eagles rode a wave of quality serving to win their first home game of the season in straight sets over Burbank.
Rylee Pickel led Connell (2-1) at the net with nine kills and three blocks. Heather Hawkins, Halli Whitby, Makenna Price and Dakota Egbert were all perfect from the service line.
Set scores: Connell 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. Burbank: Taylor Turner 13K, 7 digs; Monica Mares 5K, 13 assts, 5 digs; Emigh Wallace 10 digs; Lauren O’Brien 10 assts. Connell: Rylee Pickel 9K, 3 blks; Heather Hawkins 7K, 12-12 serve, 18 digs; Halli Whitby 5K, 9-9 serve, 1 ace; Makenna Price 17 assts, 6-6 serve; Dakota Egbert 8-8 serve, 14 serves received.
KIONA-BENTON 3, RIVER VIEW 1: Maloree Calzadillas recorded double-digit kills (13), assists (14) and digs (14) as the host Bears held strong at the top of the SCAC East with a win over the Panthers.
Gabby Edwards added nine kills and 13 digs, and Tegan Carlson, Mihaela Edwards and Michelle Ochoa recorded double-digit digs as well.
The Bears moved to 3-0 on the season and are the only undefeated team in the conference. River View fell to 2-1.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-13, 25-22, 16-25, 25-11. River View: Not reported. Kiona-Benton: Maloree Calzadillas 13K, 16-18 serves, 14 assts, 14 digs; Tegan Carlson 4K, 22-24 serving, 5 aces, 15 digs; Gabby Edwards 9K, 13 digs; Mihaela Edwards 5K, 14 digs; Nya Calzadillas 7 assts, 17-18 serve, 3 aces; Katie Rheinschmidt 4 blks; Michelle Ochoa 18 digs, 14-15 serve.
