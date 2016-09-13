Richland volleyball stuffs Southridge in 3

The Richland Bombers are just one of two undefeated teams left in the Mid-Columbia Conference after sweeping the host Southridge Suns 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Richland cruised to a 25-13 win the in first set, but Southridge made the Bombers work for the next two.
“Southridge is a good team,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “The first set was not indicative of how competitive the match was. John’s players are always disciplined and never quit. We were fortunate to make a few good plays near the end of sets two and three to win. Close matches are always fun to win and difficult to lose. I think that we were able to refocus after a couple of Southridge runs, particularly in set three. Lots to work on in practice, but I really loved our energy.”
Kamry Breard had nine kills and 22 assists for the Bombers (3-0), while Jordanne Bauder added 19 assists and Lexi Lacey 13 kills.
Riley Hebdon led the Suns with eight kills and 14 digs, while Kamaile Moody handed out 20 assists.
“Richland played good defense,” Suns coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “They were much better than us tonight. In the third, we led by three or four points until they caught up to us at 18. Had we started off the match like that, it might have been different. As a team, we hit .103.”
Southridge (2-1) plays at Hanford on Wednesday.
Set scores: Richland 25-13, 25-20, 25-23. Richland: Jordanne Bauder 19 assts; Kamry Breard 9K, 2B, 22 assts, 6 digs; Lainie Lacey 19 digs; Lexi Lacey 13K, 5 digs; Lindsey Rosenthal 5K, 8 digs; Sarah Howlett 8K. Southridge: Kamaile Moody 20 assts, 4 digs; Lauren Beck 6K, 3B; Riley Hebdon 8K, 14 digs; Kayla Conrad 13 digs; 2 aces; Lindsey Wooley 3K, 8 digs; Kennedy Conrad 6 digs.
KAMIAKIN 3, KENNEWICK 0: Allison Stapleton tallied eight kills and 12 digs to lead the Braves (3-0) to an MCC sweep of the host Lions (0-3).
Kamiakin won the first set 25-8, but Kennewick made it a match in the final two sets, losing 25-20, 25-22.
“It takes us about a game to get our game going ... we start getting warmed up and not so nervous. Teamwork starts happening,” Lions coach Kelly Munson said. “But they’re improving. I’m proud of them. They’re making little baby steps.”
Kjerstin Manson had 15 digs, and Breanna Shaffer finished with eight assists and eight kills for Kennewick.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-8, 25-20, 25-22. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 8 kills, 12 digs; Daryn Lutes 10 digs; Maddy Eerkes 21 assts, 4 aces; Jill Sands 6 kills, 3 aces; 14 team aces. Kennewick: Aitiana Nava 4 kills; Tierra Townsend 3 kills; Hope Ivey 9 assts; Breanna Shaffer 8 assts, 8 digs; Kjerstin Manson 15 digs.
CHIAWANA 3, WALLA WALLA 0: McKaidan Moore had 16 kills as the Riverhawks won their first MCC match.
“Chiawana is a great team,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “They played great defense and had huge swings, which kept up on our heels. We got into some big holes but battled back and never gave up, which we were very happy to see. We need to fix some little things, but if we can put it all together I think we can be a strong team against everyone in the conference.”
Ashtin Olin added 11 kills and 19 assists for Chiawana (1-2). Noelani Helm led the Blue Devils (2-1) with seven kills, while Kamryn Coleman had six kills and Tara Krivoshein 10 assists.
Set scores: Chiawana 25-15, 25-23, 25-19. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 7K, 2 aces; Kamryn Coleman 6K; Emma Wenzel 5K; Faith Hoe 5K; Jordan Wicklund 12 assts, 2 aces; Tara Krivoshein 10 assts, 7 digs; Bri Stonebraker 2 aces, 7 digs. Chiawana: McKaidan Moore 16K; Ashtin Olin 11K, 19 assts, 2B; Heidi Rus 4K, 2B; Alaina Scott 4K; Marissa Logozzo 8 digs.
HANFORD 3, PASCO 1: Rose Dimmick had 10 kills and Caylee Shelton eight kills and 10 digs to lead the Falcons (1-2) to a home win over the Bulldogs.
“This is exciting. I’m proud of how they came together as a team,” Falcons coach Nichelle Meador said. “As a team, we only had eight service errors all night. We’ve never only had eight service errors.”
Catelyn Linke had 18 kills and 24 digs for Pasco (0-3), which took the third set. Bella Gutierrez finished with 22 assists.
“We started out way too slow,” said Pasco coach Jackie Fluaitt, whose team hosts Kennewick on Wednesday. “Hanford capitalized on it. They played great volleyball.”
Set scores: Hanford 25-8, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 18 kills, 3 aces, 24 digs; Bella Gutierrez 22 assts. Hanford: Kaitlyn Thompson 22 assts, 8 digs, 4K, 18-18 serving, 2 aces; McKenna Benson 20 digs; Haley Jaggar 14 digs; Payton Moore 5K, 3B; Rose Dimmick 10K; Caylee Shelton 8K, 3B, 10 digs, 17-17 serving, 1 ace.
OTHELLO 3, EAST VALLEY 2: The host Huskies (2-0 overall) won the final two sets to take the nonleague match from the Red Devils.
Allison Garza finished with 22 digs, and Caylee Garza recorded 10 kills and five aces for Othello.
Set scores: Othello 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12. East Valley: Not reported. Othello: Cayleen Garza 10 kills, 5 aces; Heidi Martinez 7 kills; Macy Hampton 28 assts, 4 aces; Allison Garza 22 digs.
SELAH 3, PROSSER 1: Leah Blakney’s 14 blocks and Brandi Groeneveld’s 27 digs weren’t enough as the Mustangs lost a nonleague road match to the Vikings.
Hannah Lind finished with 13 kills and 15 digs for Prosser, while Shay Hicks had eight kills and 22 digs.
Set scores: Selah 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19. Prosser: Hannah Lind 13 kills, 15 digs; Shay Hicks 8 kills, 22 digs; Leah Blakney 5 kills, 14 blks; Brandi Groeneveld 27 digs; Haley Meirndorf 10 blks; Kayla Lind 23 assts. Selah: Not reported.
RIVER VIEW 3, WAHLUKE 0: Brooklyn Chavez racked up 25 digs, 15 aces and 11 assists to go with her seven kills as the host Panthers defeated the Warriors in SCAC East action.
River View’s Jadyn Kohl tallied 19 digs, six aces and 10 assists.
Set scores: River View 25-16, 25-10, 25-4. Wahluke: Not reported. River View: Brooklyn Chavez 7 kills, 25 digs, 15 aces, 11 assts, 1 blk; Jadyn Kohl 19 digs, 6 aces, 10 assts, 4 blks; Aaliyah Anderson 5 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace, 6 blks.
KIONA BENTON 3, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 0: Junior Gabby Edwards had quite a day with seven kills, 16 digs and an 18-for-19 performance at the service line — with seven aces — to lead the Bears to an SCAC East road win over the Coyotes.
“She played awesome,” Ki-Be coach Jolene Calzadillas said of Edwards. “She stepped up.”
Tegan Carlson added nine kills and 13 digs for the Bears (2-0), while Maloree Calzadillas had nine kills and 15 assists.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-16, 27-25, 25-23. Kiona-Benton: Tegan Carlson 9K, 13 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 9K, 13-14 serve, 15 assts; Gabby Edwards 7K, 18-19 serve, 7 aces, 16 digs; Mihaela Edwards 6K, 12 digs; Nya Calzadillas 12 assts, 7-7 serve; Michelle Ochoa 17-17 serving. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 9K, 14-14 serving, 2 aces; Ryah Small 8K, 2B; Michelle Maine 2K, 2B; Lauren O’Brien 22 assts; Emigh Wallace 11 digs.
CONNELL 3,WARDEN 1: Heather Hawkins pounded down 18 kills to lead the Eagles to an SCAC East road win over the Cougars.
“They made us work for it,” Connell coach Stephanie Egbert said.
McKenna Price added 27 assists for the Eagles (1-1), who will play Thursday at Columbia-Burbank.
Set scores: Connell 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23. Connell: Heather Hawkins 18K, 11-11 serve, 17 digs; Riley Pickel 9K; Allison Walker 5B; McKenna Price 27 assts; Halli Whitby 12-12 serve, 5K. Warden: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 1: Emily Dickson had 12 kills, 16 digs and five aces for the Jaguars, who rallied from a first-set loss to beat the host Patriots.
Tri-Cities Prep is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference.
Set scores: Tri-Cities Prep 19-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-22. Tri-Cities Prep: Hannah DeSmet 15 assts; Emily Dickson 12 kills, 16 digs, 5 aces; Angelina Rudolph 11 digs; Mary Jane Coffey 11 digs; Mackenzie Mills 8 digs; Jordan Myer 7 aces. Liberty Christian: Not reported.
