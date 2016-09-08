Southridge rallies to beat Pasco in MCC volleyball

Pasco won the first set, but Southridge rallied to win the next three Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball with a 27-29, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 win over Pasco.
“It was the most ugly high school volleyball match I have seen in this valley in a long time,” Southridge coach John Lengphounpraseut said. “We had 15 service errors, and our passing game was off tonight. We were flat. Give Pasco credit, they dug the ball well.”
Riley Hebdon had 13 kills and 14 digs for the Suns, who also got 30 assists from Kamaile Moody.
Catelyn Linke led the Bulldogs (0-2) with a match-high 30 kills, while Bella Gutierrez handed out 33 assists.
Set scores: Southridge 27-29, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20. Southridge: Riley Hebdon 13K, 14 digs, 3 aces; Kamaile Moody 30 assts, 10 digs, 2 aces; Kayla Conrad 24 digs; Kennedy Conrad 19 digs, 3 aces; Lauren Beck 6K; Lindsey Wooley 8K, 11 digs, 2 aces; Bobbi Newton 4K. Pasco: Catelyn Linke 30 kills, 15 digs; Angelica Guzman 23x23 serve; Victoria Estes 21 digs; Bella Gutierrez 33 assists.
KAMIAKIN 3, HANFORD 1: The Kamiakin Braves improved to 2-0 in MCC play with a win over the visiting Falcons.
Kamiakin won the first two games, but Hanford pulled out a 25-22 win in the third game to keep things interesting.
“After the third game, which was a battle, the girls fixed what they needed to,” Braves coach Morgan Schauble said. “They communicated and played well.”
Madison Judy led the Braves with 13 kills and 11 digs, while Maddy Eerkes had 31 assists and Allison Stapleton seven kills and 13 digs.
Sophomore setter Kaitlyn Thompson led the Falcons with 21 assists, nine digs and 11-for-11 serving. Rose Dimmick and Caylee Shelton combined for 15 kills and 15 digs.
Set scores: Kamiakin 25-13, 25-16, 22-25, 25-10. Hanford: Rose Dimmick 8 kills, 8 digs; Caylee Shelton 7 kills, 7 digs; McKenna Benson 16 digs; Kaitlyn Thompson 21 assists, 9 digs, 11x11 serving. Kamiakin: Allison Stapleton 7K, 2B, 13 digs; Jill Sands 5K, 1B, 13 digs; Madison Judy 13K, 2B, 11 digs; Maddy Eerkes 31 assts, 7 digs, 29-31 serving, 3 aces.
WALLA WALLA 3, KENNEWICK 2: Noelani Helm led Wa-Hi’s superb serving with 11 aces as the Blue Devils won a five-game battle with the visiting Lions.
Jordan Wicklund added six aces, while Faith Hoe and Emma Wenzel combined for 20 kills.
Breanna Shaffer led Kennewick with 17 assists and eight kills. Monica Kaylor had 10 kills and 19 digs.
Scores: 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 15-12. Kennewick: M’Kaylah Mangum 2 aces, 2 blocks; Breanna Shaffer 17 asts, 8 kills; Hope Ivey 9 asts; Monica Kaylor 10 kills, 19 digs; Kjerstin Manson 16 digs. Walla Walla: Noelani Helm 11 aces, 10 digs; Jordan Wicklund 6 aces, 13 asts; Faith Hoe 11 kills; Emma Wenzel 9 kills; Tara Krivoshein 19 asts; Bri Stonebraker 12 digs.
RICHLAND 3, CHIAWANA 1: The defending MCC champion Bombers improved to 2-0 with a four-set victory over the visiting Riverhawks.
It was a good match,” Richland coach Bob Raidl said. “Both teams played great defense. It was two good teams slugging it out.”
Sarah Howlett led the Bombers with 11 kills, while Kamry Breard added nine kills, 24 assists and 18 digs.
Set scores: Richland 25-13, 26-24, 17-25, 25-17. Richland: Sarah Howlett 11K; Kamry Breard 9K, 24 assts, 18 digs; Jordanne Bauder 16 assts, 11 digs; Lainie Lacey 26 digs; Madelaine Hainey 6K, 4B; Lindsay Rosenthal 5K, 15 digs.
GRANDVIEW 3, DAVIS 0: Bailey Duis pounded down eight kills and had 11 service points to help the Greyhounds (1-0) to a road win against the 4A Pirates.
Gladis Campos added 14 assists and 11 points.
Set scores: Grandview 25-7, 25-20, 26-24. Grandview: Bailey Duis 8K, 4 aces, 11 points; Madison Diener 6K; Cassidy Eucker 4K, 15 digs; Gladis Campos 14 assts, 8 digs, 11 points.
KIONA-BENTON 3, CONNELL 0: Tegan Carlson had 12 kills and Gabby Edwards 19 digs to lead the host Bears over the Eagles in the SCAC East opener for both teams.
Rilee Pickel led Connell with 17 service points, including four aces, while Heather Hawkins had seven kills and 14 points.
Set scores: Kiona-Benton 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. Connell: Heather Hawkins 7K, 14 points; Rilee Pickel 17 points, 4 aces, 4K; Dakota Egbert 4K; McKenna Price 10 digs. Kiona-Benton: Tegan Carlson 12K, 10 digs; Maloree Calzadillas 7K, 15 assis; Gabby Edwards 4K, 19 digs; 15-15 serving; Nya Calzadillas 10 assts, 17-17 serving, 2 aces; Katie Rheinschmidt 3B.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 3, WAHLUKE 1: Taylor Turner had eight kills and four aces, and Lauren O’Brien dished up 21 assists as the Coyotes rolled to an SCAC East road win.
Set scores: CB 25-10, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20. Columbia-Burbank: Taylor Turner 8 kills, 4 aces; Monica Mares 5 kills; Ryah Small 4 kills, 2 blocks; Lauren O’Brien 21 assists; Emigh Wallace 6 digs, 3 aces.
GRANGER 3, PROSSER 1: Hannah Lind had 21 kills and 22 digs, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a nonleague road win for the Mustangs.
Set scores: Granger 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22. Prosser: Hannah Lind 21 kills, 22 digs; Shay Hicks 5 kills, 23 digs; Haley Meirndorf 5 kills, 8 blocks; Leah Blakney 5 kills, 6 blocks; Brandi Groeneveld 19 digs; Kayla Lind 33 assists, 20 digs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, TOUCHET 0: Emily Dickson had 12 kills and 11 digs to lead the Jaguars to a win at home over Touchet.
Set scores: 25-20, 25-15, 25-21. Tri-Cities Prep: Emily Dickson 12 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Mary Jane Coffey 11 digs; Grace Kruschke and Hannah DeSmet 20 assists combined.
Comments