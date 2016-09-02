Kamiakin holds off Gonzaga Prep in girls soccer

Britney Donais scored 3:09 into the game and the Kamiakin Braves held on to beat the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups 1-0 on Friday in their season opener in Spokane.
Grace Wilbur pitched a shutout for Kamiakin, denying all eight shots by GP, which finished fourth at state last year.
Scoring: K, Britney Donais (Maddie Morgan), 3:09. Shots: K 9, GP 8. Saves: K, Grace Wilbur 7; GP, 3.
WEST VALLEY 3, HANFORD 2: Jordan Karnes scored three times, including twice on penalty kicks, as the Rams beat the Falcons in their season opner in Yakima.
Hanford goalie Kelsee Winston scored Hanford’s first goal off a free kick in the first half, while Taylor Matheny scored late in the game.
Winston finished with seven saves, including a stop of a penalty kick.
Scoring: WV, Jordan Karnes, 1:20, H, Kelsee Winston, 32:00. WV, Karnes (PK), 33:00. WV, Karnes (PK), 65:00. H, Taylor Matheny (Dani Mendoza), 79:00. Shots: H 8, WV 13. Saves: H, Kelsee Winston 7; WV, Rose Bender 1, unknown 4.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, LEWIS & CLARK 0: Kayleen Sambrano scored twice, and Tiara Valadez recorded the shutout as the Suns topped the Tigers at Southridge High School.
“It’s always nice to oepn with a win,” Southridge coach Greg Sambrano said. “We have some key players with injuries from the summer and some young kids are getting some experience.”
The Suns play at Mercer on Saturday.
Scoring: S, Kayleen Sambrano (Kambree Gadisch), 42:00. S, Sambrano (Emily Russell), 59:00. Shots: LC 1, S 10. Saves: LC 6; S, Tiara Valadez 1.
PASCO 3, SUNNYSIDE 2 (SO): Tied at 2-2 after regulation, the Bulldogs beat the Grizzlies 3-0 in the shootout for the nonleague win.
Megan Wilkinson, Eden Snider and Brittney Homer and scored in the shootout for Pasco.
Wilkinson and Alexis Eubanks scored in regulation for the Bulldogs.
