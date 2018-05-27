Bulldogs best in show at 4A state soccer tournament

Ivan Ceja scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute to lead the Pasco Bulldogs to a 1-0 overtime win over Skyline to win the 4A state soccer title Saturday at Sparks Stadium.
“I mean I won the ball, so I just kept going,” Ceja told the Seattle Times. “I just felt like we had to win. I couldn’t see us losing any more. Those guys are great players. It was a great match.”
The Bulldogs (21-2) also won titles in 1999 and 2007, but this was the first time for Matt Potter and his Bulldogs, who lost 2-1 to Todd Beamer in last year's title match.
"We just kept fighting and fighting,” Potter told the Seattle Times. “There just weren’t that many chances. It was an unbelievable play (by Ceja). It’s the kind of play that wins titles. We needed a special play, someone stepping up and doing something out of the ordinary.
"That was extraordinary. He’s a center back, always. He’s never done that this entire year. He decided it was his time."
The Bulldogs topped Eastmont 2-1 on Friday to advance to the championship game.
Skyline beat Sumner 1-0 in double overtime in their semifinal match.
Sumner beat Eastmont 6-0 in the third-place match.
