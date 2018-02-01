Aquino strikes again: Pasco star makes another Olympic Development All-Star team

Pasco High School junior soccer player Edwin Aquino was selected to the 2018 West Region Olympic Development Program (ODP) Championships Top 18 squad for players born in 2001, the ODP announced Tuesday.
Aquino, a midfielder, scored two goals in Team Eastern Washington’s four matches at the championships from Jan. 5-7 in Phoenix. Eastern Washington’s 2001 team went 1-2 in group play and tied Nevada 1-all in a consolation game.
Aquino was the only player from Washington selected to the 2001 Top 18 squad, and was one of just six Washington players selected across all five age groups.
It’s the second major accolade from an ODP tournament this winter for Aquino. He was also named to the ODP Interregional Tournament All-Star team in December in Bradenton, Fla.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
