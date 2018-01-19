Kamiakin’s Maddie Morgan (22), Aaliyah Valladares (10), Kaeri Ward (5) and Izzy Conover (14) celebrate after Morgan scored a goal against Walla Walla during the 2017 season at Lampson Stadium. Morgan, Valladares and Ward earned spots on the WSSCA All-State team.
High School Soccer

Kamiakin makes waves on All-State girls soccer team

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

January 19, 2018 06:21 PM

Win a lot of games, play as a team and the individual accolades will come.

That thinking is proving true for the Kamiakin High School girls soccer team, which won 20 games during the fall and took third at the state playoffs. The awards have rolled in for its players since then, and several were named to the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team.

Braves on the 3A first team include forward Maddie Morgan, midfielder Aaliyah Valladares, and defenders Emma Johnson and Kaylee Kraft. Midfielder Kaeri Ward and defender Rylie Clark made the second team.

Chiawana senior forward Summer Yates, the Herald’s All-Area Player of the Year, was named to the 4A first team and midfielder Macey Morales to the second team.

In the area’s small schools, Warden forward Aubree Skone made the Class 1A first team, Kiona-Benton forward Ariel Loften was on the class’ second team and Connell goal keeper Morgan Smith and Ki-Be defender Madison Wheeler each earned honorable mentions.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

