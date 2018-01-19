Kamiakin makes waves on All-State girls soccer team

Win a lot of games, play as a team and the individual accolades will come.
That thinking is proving true for the Kamiakin High School girls soccer team, which won 20 games during the fall and took third at the state playoffs. The awards have rolled in for its players since then, and several were named to the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team.
Braves on the 3A first team include forward Maddie Morgan, midfielder Aaliyah Valladares, and defenders Emma Johnson and Kaylee Kraft. Midfielder Kaeri Ward and defender Rylie Clark made the second team.
Chiawana senior forward Summer Yates, the Herald’s All-Area Player of the Year, was named to the 4A first team and midfielder Macey Morales to the second team.
Never miss a local story.
In the area’s small schools, Warden forward Aubree Skone made the Class 1A first team, Kiona-Benton forward Ariel Loften was on the class’ second team and Connell goal keeper Morgan Smith and Ki-Be defender Madison Wheeler each earned honorable mentions.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments