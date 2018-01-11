Pasco’s rising soccer star now picking up national accolades

After a stellar performance at the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program’s (ODP) Interregional Tournament in early December in Bradenton, Fla., Pasco junior Edwin Aquino was selected to the tournament’s All-Star Team.
Aquino played alongside some of the top youth players in the western states at the event, competing against other top talents from around the country.
Aquino was both a first team All-MCC and All-Area midfielder during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was selected to the ODP All-Star team as a forward.
