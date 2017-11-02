Kamiakin soccer races past Southridge for district crown, on to state

More Videos 1:06 Watch as boys and ghouls take over Uptown Shopping Center on Halloween Pause 0:48 See 'The Real Deal' as he visits Tri-Cities 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:33 Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this" 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:02 Highlights from the Kennewick-Kamiakin 3A regional volleyball tournament 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:15 VIDEO: Kamiakin soccer goes to 17-0, wins district title over Southridge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

VIDEO: Kamiakin soccer goes to 17-0, wins district title over Southridge The Kamiakin High School girls soccer team beat Southridge 5-0 on Thursday at Lampson Stadium to win the District 8 Class 3A championship. The Braves earned their first state berth since 2015 and went to 17-0 on the season with the win. Britney Donais and Maddie Morgan each had a goal and an assist. The Kamiakin High School girls soccer team beat Southridge 5-0 on Thursday at Lampson Stadium to win the District 8 Class 3A championship. The Braves earned their first state berth since 2015 and went to 17-0 on the season with the win. Britney Donais and Maddie Morgan each had a goal and an assist. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

