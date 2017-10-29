Richland falls to CV in SO; Chiawana eliminates Hanford in MCC-GSL soccer

CENTRAL VALLEY 3, RICHLAND 2 (SO): McKenna Martinez had a goal and an assist in regulation, and converted a PK in the shootout, but the visiting Bombers fell just short of handing the Bears their first loss of the season on Saturday in the semifinal of the MCC/GSL 4A playoffs.
With the loss, Richland (13-5) will play a loser-out game on the road against MCC foe Chiawana at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game must beat the winner of the Lewis and Clark-Mead game, on Saturday to earn a state berth.
Central Valley (14-0) will face University (9-6) in the regional championship on Saturday, with both teams already guaranteed state berths.
Brielle Fillmore also had a goal for Richland and scored in the shootout.
Central Valley won the shootout 3-2, and got its scoring from Megan Robertson in the 5th minute, and an own goal by Richland in the 78th, which served as the equalizer.
CHIAWANA 2, HANFORD 1: Summer Yates had a goal and assisted Ruthie Edrington’s score to help the host Riverhawks stay alive in the MCC/GSL 4A playoffs.
Fany Cosio scored Hanford’s goal with Danny Mendoza on the assist, and Gabby Turner made nine saves to keep the Falcons in it. Alisha Ramos made five saves for Chiawana (12-5).
The Riverhawks host Richland at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game. Hanford finishes the season with a 9-9 record.
