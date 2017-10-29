Richland falls to CV in SO; Chiawana eliminates Hanford in MCC-GSL soccer

Richland's Brielle Fillmore (24), dribbling against Chiawana earlier this season, had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss at Central Valley on Saturday in the MCC-GSL 4A playoffs. The Bombers and Riverhawks will meet in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. Monday at Chiawana. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file