Saturday roundup: Kamiakin beats Hanford in shootout, goes to 13-0

KAMIAKIN 1, HANFORD 0 (SO): Maybe not the relaxing win they had hoped for on the morning before the Homecoming Dance, but this one counts the same as the Braves’ previous 12 games this season.
Aaliyah Valladares, Mikayla Hunter, Bela Nicacio, Emma Johnson and Kahlea Sullivan converted penalty kicks as Kamiakin topped Hanford (8-6, 7-5) 5-3 in a shootout Saturday at Lampson Stadium after 90 minutes of scoreless action.
The victory improved the Braves to a perfect 13-0 on the season, 12-0 in MCC play. They clinched the league title with a 1-0 win over Richland on Thursday.
Nicacio ices it! Braves win 1-0 on a 5-3 shootout win! Ladies, you are warriors! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/SsmFGri6RH— Kamiakin Athletics (@KamiakinBraves) October 14, 2017
Grace Wilbur recorded the shutout for Kamiakin and had a save in the shootout. Hanford’s stats were not reported.
WALLA WALLA 6, KENNEWICK 0: Madison Darnold had a hat trick to lead the host Blue Devils (8-6, 6-6) past the Lions (2-11, 2-10) in MCC play.
Lorena Ramirez scored twice and assisted on one of Darnold’s goals.
Darnold with the hat trick! Assisted by Ramirez. Ramirez scored quickly after devils lead 6-0 @bcasesports @WaHiGirlsSoccer @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/6V7yKV5XkO— Michael Najera (@MichaelNajera23) October 14, 2017
Delany Bills and Kirren Gay split the game in goal for Kennewick and gave up three goals each.
CONNELL 3, KIONA-BENTON 2 (SO): Mattie Mauseth had a goal and an assist in regular play, and converted a PK in the 3-2 shootout as the host Eagles (9-4, 6-3 SCAC East) handed the Bears (9-3, 8-2) their second straight loss.
Ki-Be lost to Royal 1-0 on Thursday on a late penalty kick. Josilyn Gateley scored in regulation and made a PK, and Ariel Loften had a goal as well. Cierra Vickerman assisted both goals.
Jade Chamberlain scored Connell’s other regulation goal, and Ana Hernandez and Kimberly Clawson stepped up in the shootout. Morgan Smith made 12 saves on the day to get the win, as Connell was out-shot 15-11.
Swimming
With time running out to make postseason qualifying times, several teams met in Walla Walla for the Last Chance Championships on Saturday at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool.
Wa-Hi freshman Laurel Skorina won the 200 freestyle, and hit a state qualifying mark in winning the 100 free in 55.06 seconds. It was the first time Skorina swam the 100 free this season.
Skorina also has qualified for state in the 500 free.
The Blue Devils previously set a state qualifying time in the 400 free relay that features Skorina, Paige Gardner, Hally Ruff and Kyra Hartley. Gardner also has a state qualifying time in the 50 free.
200 medley relay: Walla Walla (Kyra Hartley, Hannah Gardner, Laurel Skorina, Paige Gardner), 1:59.08; 200 freestyle: Laurel Skorina (WW), 2:00.65; 200 individual medley: Elise Gryler (WW), 2:51.81; 50 freestyle: Hally Ruff (WW), 25.69; 100 butterfly: Kyra Hartley (WW), 1:05.92; 100 freestyle: Laurel Skorina (WW), 55.06; 200 freestyle relay: Walla Walla (Hally Ruff, Hannah Gardner, Laurel Skorina, Paige Gardner), 1:45.97; 100 backstroke: Paige Gardner (WW), 1:02.40; 100 breaststroke: Hannah Gardner (WW), 1:15.49.
Diving
Kamiakin’s Piper Polanik and Kennewick’s Cheyanne Posey hit state qualifying marks Friday at the 11-dive meet in Wenatchee.
Polanik finished second in the Class 3A division with a score of 372.90. Her teammate Abby Winstead, who already had qualified for state, won with a score of 408.15.
Posey, a junior, scored a 351.60 to finish third. She is the first Kennewick diver in 22 years to qualify for state on points (350 is the state standard).
In the 4A meet, Richland’s Alyssa Whittington finished second (364.95). The state qualifying mark is 365, which she surpassed last week.
Wenatchee’s Emily Brault won with a score of 384.15.
