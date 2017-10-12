Soccer: Sondag has a hand in all 3 goals as Hanford tops Kennewick

HANFORD 3, KENNEWICK 0: Emily Sondag scored twice and assisted Marinn Nelson on the third goal to lead the host Falcons (8-5, 7-4) to a win over the Lions (1-10, 1-9) in MCC play.
Gabby Turner made five saves to record the team’s second straight shutouts. Hanford faces undefeated Kamiakin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium.
OTHELLO 2, EAST VALLEY 1: Jazlyhn Verduzco notched the equalizer three minutes after the Red Devils (7-4, 4-2) opened the scoring, and Kylie Ashton scored the game-winner in the 75th to lift the visiting Huskies (5-6, 2-4) to an upset win.
Lane Simpson was spectacular in goal, making 15 saves and stopping a second-half PK to give Othello a chance.
Emily Mendez assisted on both of Othello’s goals.
ROYAL 1, KIONA-BENTON 0: Goalkeeper Chenoa Louie orchestrated the Knights defense that kept Ki-Be to just one shot on goal, and made the eventual game-winning penalty kick — after some bureaucratic intervention — that helped host Royal (7-5, 5-4) hand the Bears (9-2, 8-1) their first SCAC loss of the season.
Late in the second half, a Ki-Be defender dragged a Royal forward down in the penalty box, instigating the PK that Louie was called on to attempt. According to Royal coach Jens Jensen, Louie mistook a whistle from the crowd as the referee’s ready signal, and fired home a shot.
The ref called that a delay of game, and gave Louie a yellow card, an offense that now forces players to come off the field until the next stoppage in high school. However, after some debate, it was decided that rule doesn’t apply to goalkeepers, so Louie was allowed to come back in, and she responded by burying another — this time official —shot for the game-winner.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments