Prep roundup: Yates leads Chiawana soccer to 4-1 win over Wa-Hi

CHIAWANA 4, WALLA WALLA 1: Summer Yates scored twice and added an assist as the Riverhawks (8-3, 7-3) went on the road and rolled past the Blue Devils (6-5, 4-5) in an MCC matchup.
Macey Morales had a goal and an assist for Chiawana, and Kylee Alvarez scored as well. Emma Lynn Ogden notched Wa-Hi’s only goal with an assist from Melissa Alvarado.
KAMIAKIN 8, KENNEWICK 0: Maddie Morgan and Izzy Conover each recorded hat tricks as the host Braves improved to 10-0 (9-0 in MCC) by steamrolling the Lions (1-9, 1-8).
Britney Donais had three assists to go along with her goal, assisted by Morgan, and Aaliyah Valladeras picked up three assists as well. Grace Wilbur, Alyssa Humphrey and Campbell Hunt combined to get the shutout.
PASCO 1, HANFORD 0 (SO): Scoreless after two overtime periods, the Bulldogs (2-9, 1-9) topped the visiting Falcons (6-5, 5-4) 4-2 in the shootout for their first MCC win of the season. No stats were reported.
RICHLAND 3, SOUTHRIDGE 1: The host Bombers topped the Suns in MCC play. No stats were reported.
ROYAL 1, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Amy Sandoval scored a goal in the seventh minute and the Knights’ defense didn’t allow the visiting Hawks (0-10, 0-9) to take a shot, as Royal (5-5, 4-5) rolled to a win in SCAC East play.
CROSS COUNTRY
PROSSER, TOPPENISH, QUINCY AT GRANDVIEW: Max Wahl (17 minutes, 55.05 seconds) and Jacob Torres (17.56.00) claimed top-5 finishes in the boys race, and Nati Vermulm finished second in 21:17.49 against the girls to lead Prosser to a pair of sweeps at the CWAC meet in Grandview.
Adrian Benitez took third for the host Greyhounds in the boys race in 17:54.46, and Alejandra Clara was fifth for the girls in 23:26.05.
SWIMMING
WALLA WALLA BEATS SOUTHRIDGE, CHIAWANA: Laurel Skorina (200-yard individual medley, 2:22.70; 100 backstroke, 1:03.01) and Paige Gardner (50 freestyle, 25.04; 100 free, 55.95) won two events each to lead the host Blue Devils in a triple dual meet at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool.
Hillary Petersen won the 500 free in 5:46.98 to help Southridge to a 117-47 win over Chiawana.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments