Soccer: Hanford survives Walla Walla on PKs

HANFORD 3, WALLA WALLA 2 (SO): Dani Mendoza scored both of the Falcons’ regulation goals and the Blue Devils’ Lorena Ramirez netted two as well, but it was Hanford (6-3, 5-2) that won in a shootout, 5-4, to get the road MCC win.
Fany Cossio, Hanford’s sixth shooter, scored the game-wining PK, and Payton Thompson, Ellie Harlow and Avery Campbell converted their chances as well. For Wa-Hi (5-4, 3-4), Ramirez, Madison Darnold, Reese Fewell and Emoree Lash scored in the shootout.
RICHLAND 6, KENNEWICK 1: Kyah Weikum scored a natural hat trick to round out the scoring for the host Bombers (9-1, 7-1) in MCC action.
Josie Corbin scored first for Richland and also collected an assist. Ashley Thonthat and Sophie Mendoza scored the other two Bombers’ goals, and Andrea Martell netted one for the Lions (1-6, 1-6).
Hannah Hagler played the first half in goal for Richland and made five saves to keep Kennewick off the board.
CHIAWANA 6, SOUTHRIDGE 1: Summer Yates scored a hat trick and had an assist, Macey Morales had two goals and two assists, and the host Riverhawks (6-3, 5-3) rolled past the Suns (2-7, 2-6) in an MCC match.
Hannah Haertling also scored for Chiawana and Kylee Alvarez dished out two assists. Carlee Johnson put one in the back of the net for Southridge.
KAMIAKIN 4, PASCO 0: After playing to a scoreless stalemate in the first half, the host Braves wore down the Bulldogs (1-8, 0-8) with their possession offense in the final 40 minutes to get the MCC win and remain unbeaten.
Izzy Conover again scored twice for Kamiakin and Britney Donais picked up a goal and an assist, on Maddie Morgan’s goal that opened the scoring.
Kamiakin (8-0, 7-0) faces Hanford (6-3, 5-2) for the first time this season Tuesday after the first meeting was postponed because of poor air quality. That match is scheduled to be made up Oct. 14.
WARDEN 2, ROYAL 1: Noelia Juarez gave the host Knights (3-4, 2-4) hope with a 78th minute goal, but the equalizer never came as the Cougars came away with a hard-fought SCAC East victory.
Aubree Skone scored the second and eventual game-winning goal for Warden (7-1, 5-1). The first goal scorer was not reported.
