Soccer: Kamiakin tops Southridge to remain perfect on the season

The Kamiakin Braves improved to 6-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Southridge at Lampson Stadium.
Maddie Morgan, Britney Donais and MiKayla Hunter all scored goal for the Braves (7-0 overall), while Kaeri Ward had two assists.
Grace Wilbur had four saves in the shutout for Kamiakin, which will host Pasco on Thursday.
RICHLAND 1, HANFORD 0: Brielle Fillmore scored with about one minutes left in regulation to help the Bombers to an MCC home victory over the Falcons.
Emily McDonald had eight saves for Richland (8-1 overall, 6-1 MCC) in the shutout.
Hanford (4-2) got 15 save from Gabby Turner.
CHIAWANA 8, KENNEWICK 2: Summer Yates scored four first-half goals, and added an assist as the Riverhawks defended their home field with an MCC win over the Lions.
Hannah Haertling added two goals, and Kylee Alvarez and Emma Lundberg also scored for Chiawana, which improved to 4-3 in league play.
Jordan Evans and Caryn Thoreson scored for Kennewick (1-5), which got 15 saves from Delaney Bills.
EAST VALLEY 2, GRANDVIEW 0: Taylor Plata score two first-half goals to lead the Red Devils (2-0) to a CWAC road win over the Greyhounds.
Anabel Pallares had seven saves on the night for Grandview (1-1).
CONNELL 2, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Jade Chamberlin and Ana Hernandez scored goals and Morgan Smith had three saves in the Eagles’ SCAC win over the Hawks.
Stephanie Saldana had 20 saves for College Place, which was outshot 25-3.
