Soccer: Baune nets late game-winner, Hanford tops Walla Walla 3-2

HANFORD 3, WALLA WALLA 2: Payton Thompson and Jessica Maher built the host Falcons an early lead Saturday, and Cassie Baune scored the eventual game-winner in the 65th minute to lift Hanford to the MCC win.
Katelyn Hassler notched a goal in the 38th for Walla Walla (4-3, 3-3), and Makena Rietz capped the team’s scoring in the 57th.
Erica Seiler, Avery Campbell and Amanda Fraga recorded assists for Hanford (4-2-1, 4-1), and Gabby Turner made six saves in goal.
CBC MEN 4, NORTH IDAHO 2: Israel Gonzalez (Grandview) had two goals and an assist, and Jesus Delgado scored twice as well to lead the host Hawks to their seventh straight victory to open the season.
Cade Roske and Cody Bentley each scored an unassisted goal for the Cardinals (2-5). Andres Mendoza made eight saves for CBC.
SPOKANE MEN 2, WALLA WALLA 1: Chase Reidt scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 72nd and assisted Ian Schimandle’s score in the fifth to lift the Sasquatch (5-2-1) to a road win over the Warriors (6-3).
Juan Martinez answered the early goal for Spokane quickly, netting one off a pass from Enrique Leal (Hermiston) in the 13th.
NORTH IDAHO WOMEN 2, CBC 0: Jenelle Garza (Othello) made six saves, but the Hawks fell to the Cardinals at home in an NWAC East matchup.
Marison Guerrero scored in the 56th minute for North Idaho and Linnea Pretzer added insurance in the 88th.
WALLA WALLA WOMEN 2, SPOKANE 1: Dominique Velazquez (Othello) lifted the host Warriors with an 87th minute goal to break a 1-1 tie.
Haley Wammock scored off an assist from Jennifer Inions (Prosser) in the 11th, but Spokane answered in the 59th with a goal from Alli Smeltzer. That was the only mistake Paige Kubista allowed on the day, as she stopped six shots to get the win.
