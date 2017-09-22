Soccer: Conover’s 2 goals help Kamiakin go to 6-0

KAMIAKIN 4, WALLA WALLA 0: Izzy Conover capped the scoring with two goals in the final 15 minutes to help the host Braves (6-0, 5-0) stay undefeated with an MCC win over the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-2).

Mikayla Hunter struck first for Kamiakin in the 30th minute, then Maddie Morgan netted one in the 51st. No other stats were reported.

RICHLAND 2, PASCO 0: Megan Haugen converted a penalty kick and picked up an assist to lead the Bombers (7-1, 5-1) to a road MCC win over the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-5).

Tory Romero scored Richland’s second goal. Emily McDonald and Hannah Hagler each played a half in goal to get the shutout, with Hagler making all three of the Bombers’ saves in the final 40 minutes.

CHIAWANA 3, HANFORD 1: Back in the States after her trip to China with the U.S. U-19 Women’s National Soccer Team, Summer Yates scored twice to lead the visiting Riverhawks (4-3, 3-3) to an MCC victory.

Hanford (4-2, 3-1) got on the board first when Rylee Matheny scored off a pass from Spencer Seabaugh in the 8th minute, but it was all Chiawana from there.

Ruthie Edrington notched the Riverhawks’ first goal in the 20th, off an assist from Lyndsey Ellingson, and Yates capped it with goals in the 58th and 60th. Kylee Alvarez assisted on the latter.

Hanford keeper Gabby Turner made eight saves.

SOUTHRIDGE 4, KENNEWICK 3: Down 2-0 with 30 minutes to play, the Suns (1-5, 1-4) gritted their teeth and scored four late goals, the last three going unanswered, to pick up their first win of the season, at home in MCC play.

Maleah Hill assisted Rylie Franklin on her goals in the 68th and 76th minutes, and Franklin returned the favor by assisting Hill in the 73rd to account for all three of the Suns’ final goals.

Maya Thoreson had a goal and an assist for the Lions (1-4, 1-4), and Reilyn Davis made 15 saves to keep them in the game.

KIONA-BENTON 4, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Ariel Lofton scored a hat trick to help the Bears (4-0) stay unbeaten with a road SCAC East win over the Hawks (0-3).

Jamie Sicilia also scored for Ki-Be, and Hannah Ballard and Catie Wheeler picked up assists. Mickey Ramirez made three saves to get the shutout.

CONNELL 1, ROYAL 0 (SO): Defense ruled the day as neither team scored a goal in regulation, and the visiting Eagles (3-2, 2-1) needed only to convert two of their five PKs in the shootout to pick up the SCAC East win over the Knights (2-3, 1-3).

Royal controlled the play for much of the game, taking 10 shots and putting seven on target, but Knights coach Jens Jensen said the attempts didn’t put much pressure on Connell keeper Moran Smith.

Chenoa Louie played the whole game in net for Royal, and only had to make one save to keep the Eagles off the board in regular play.