Kamiakin soccer knocks off Richland in battle of unbeatens

In a battle of unbeaten Mid-Columbia Conference soccer teams, the Kamiakin Braves kept their perfect record intact.
Maddie Morgan and Izzy Conover each scored twice to lead the Braves to a key 6-1 road win over Richland.
Britney Donais and Aaliyah Valladares also scored for Kamiakin (5-0 overall, 4-0 MCC).
Anabel Lin scored for the Bombers (5-1, 4-1), with McKenna Martinez recording the assist.
Hannah Hagler (2 saves) and Emily McDonald (5 saves) shared time in goal for Richland.
CHIAWANA 4, PASCO 0: Welcome back, Summer Yates.
After a two-week stint with the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team, Yates returned to the pitch for Chiawana, scoring three goals as the Riverhawks shut out Pasco at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Yates, who also had an assist, scored twice in the first half, then added a goal to open the second half. Hannah Haertling also scored for Chiawana (2-3).
Abby Whiston (1 save) and Alisha Ramos (1 save) combined on the shutout.
Daisy Torres had three saves for Pasco.
HANFORD 4, KENNEWICK 0: Emily Sondag scored three goals to lead the Falcons to an MCC win over the Lions (1-3) at Lampson Stadium.
Amanda Fraga also scored for Hanford (4-1, 3-0), while Avery Campbell and Jessica Maher each had assists, and Gabby Turner made three saves in recording the shutout.
WALLA WALLA 2, SOUTHRIDGE 1: The Suns got on the board first with a goal by Grace Griffiths just 2 minutes into the game, but the Blue Devils took over from there in an MCC road win in Kennewick.
Wa-Hi (2-1) got goals from Reese Fewell and Makena Rietz.
Aly Masterson finished with five saves on the night for the Suns (0-4)
KIONA-BENTON 6, ROYAL 0: Ariel Loften scored three goals as the Bears topped the Knights in SCAC play in Benton City.
Lofton, a sophomore, has 13 goals in three games.
Cierra Vickerman, Hunter Anderson and Josilyn Gateley also scored for Ki-Be (3-0), while Mickey Ramirez had six saves for the shutout.
NWAC SOCCER
SPOKANE WOMEN 3, CBC 0: Sydney Clements scored two goals, and Sabrina Castaneda added one as the Sasquatch (4-2-1 overall, 2-0-1 East) topped the Hawks in East Region play in Pasco.
Jenella Garza finished with five saves for the Hawks (4-1-2, 3-1-1 East).
CBC MEN 1, SPOKANE 0: Israel Gonzalez scored the game’s only goal in the first half to lead the undefeated Hawks to an East Region win over the Sasquatch (4-2-1, 1-1-0 East) in Pasco.
Andreas Mendoza had four saves in the shutout for CBC (6-0-0, 4-0-0 East).
