Soccer: Turner makes 12 saves, Hanford wins nail-biter of a shootout

HANFORD 2, MOSES LAKE 1 (SO): Amanda Fraga scored in regulation and the Falcons (2-1, 1-0 MCC) made five of six PKs in the shootout to pull off a thrilling home win Thursday in nonleague action.
Gabby Turner made 12 saves during regular play and stopped two shots in the shootout to preserve the victory.
Moses Lake’s Morgan Skone opened the scoring with a goal in the 32nd minute. Fraga’s response came late, in the 70th, and was assisted by Erica Seiler to tie the game at 1-all.
Ellie Harlow, Payton Thompson, Avery Campbell, Dani Mendoza and Sydney Turner converted penalty kicks in the shootout.
RICHLAND 4, WALLA WALLA 1: McKenna Martinez scored once and assisted both of Ashley Tonthat’s goals as the Bombers (5-0, 3-0) went on the road to pick up a win in MCC play.
Sydnee Hay scored the first goal for Richland, assisted by Nicole Gall, and Lauren Moore assisted on Martinez’s strike that capped the scoring.
Emily McDonald posted a shutout in the first half for the Bombers, making nine saves, and Hannah Hagler made six stops in the second half but gave up a goal. The goal scorer for Walla Walla (3-1, 1-1) was not reported.
KAMIAKIN 4, CHIAWANA 0: Kaeri Ward found the back of the net twice to lead the charge for the host Braves, who took down the Riverhawks in an MCC showdown.
After Ward’s pair of first-half goals — the first of which was assisted by Aaliyah Valladares — Maddie Morgan headed in a chance in the 43rd minute and Izzy Conover converted a PK in the 57th to solidify the blowout.
In a matchup of the two MCC squads returning the most key players from last season, Kamiakin (4-0, 3-0) outran Chiawana (2-2, 1-2) from the outset, out-shooting the visitors 19-1.
KENNEWICK 3, PASCO 2: Reilyn Davis made 11 saves and Maya Thornton notched the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to lead the visiting Lions (1-2, 1-2) to their first victory of the season.
Kennewick’s Delaney Bills notched the game’s first goal, off a corner kick, but Megan Wilkinson answered to level the score at halftime. Zoe Briones headed in Andrea Martell’s corner kick to give the Lions another lead after halftime, but Zyree Raban helped Pasco (1-3, 0-3) answer again to even it at 2-all, which set the stage for Thoreson’s game-winner.
KIONA-BENTON 5, WARDEN 4 (SO): Ariel Loften scored all four Ki-Be goals in regulation, then goalkeeper Mickey Ramirez chipped in the game-winning penalty kick in the shootout to lift the visiting Bears (2-0, 2-0) to an SCAC East victory.
Aubree Skone scored three times to lead Warden (1-1, 1-1).
Ramirez made 12 saves on the night, plus several in the shootout.
CONNELL 3, MABTON 0: Ana Hernandez and Alma Manso each had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 SCAC East) to a road win in nonleague play.
Zairha Barragan also scored for Connell.
Morgan Smith repelled all four shots the Vikings put on target to get the shutout. Britnee Guerrero made 18 saves for Mabton to keep it close.
WAHLUKE 3, ROYAL 2: The Knights refused to quit, rallying back from a 2-0 hole to tie the game late, but Ana Andrade’s third goal of the match sealed the SCAC East victory for the visiting Warriors (1-1).
Andrade scored the only goal of the first half directly from a corner kick in the 14th minute, then doubled up in the 48th with a right-footed shot across the keeper’s face. Noelia Juarez got Royal (2-1) on the board by hustling for a breakaway chance in the 54th, then Chenoa Louie hammered home the Knights’ second PK attempt of the game in the 71st.
Andrade’s game-winner came five minutes later, again on a corner kick that the Royal defender misplayed on the far post.
