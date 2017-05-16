Aquino’s golden goal lifts Pasco to quarterfinals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff Pause 1:00 Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 0:11 VIDEO: Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police 2:32 Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Edwin Aquino caps a wild state playoff opener by scoring a goal in the second overtime period to lift Pasco to a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Rainier. The Bulldogs will host defending state champ Wenatchee in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

