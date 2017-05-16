Arechiga scores two more to lead Kamiakin soccer into state quarters

The start couldn’t have been much slower for the Kamiakin High School soccer team in their state playoff opener against Prairie, but two more goals for senior forward Isaiah Arechiga ignited the Braves’ fuse and lifted the team to a 3-1 victory Tuesday at Chiawana High School.
It’s just the second state playoff victory for Kamiakin (11-9) and the first since 1995. The Braves could make history if they beat Snohomish — topped Lakeside (Seattle) 3-1 — this weekend (date, time TBD), as they have never been to the semifinals.
“This is only our second time making it to the quarterfinals, so I think our guys are feeling a lot of confidence,” Kamiakin coach Jeff Bennett said. “I know they’re very excited about making it this far.”
Whether it was the poor weather, playing on an unfamiliar home field — Lampson Stadium’s turf is undergoing renovation — or just the weight of the state tournament, Kamiakin came out slow, and Prairie’s Luis Santiago Perez made them pay for it with a goal 50 seconds into the game.
That lead held until Arechiga notched his 16th goal of the season in the 36th minute of the season to equalize. He then doubled up for the day just after halftime with a penalty kick to give the Braves a 2-1 lead in the 42nd. Junior wing Christian Anguiano added an insurance goal in the 79th for good measure.
Kamiakin has scored 21 goals in their five postseason games while allowing just three against.
Dustin Brennan
