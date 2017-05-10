Pasco hopes to knock CV off regional soccer throne

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse Pause 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 1:43 Acura ablaze after Pasco hit and run collision 0:44 Former Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 1:03 Metro Link is back 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 1:07 Students push to stop distracted driving Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Pasco soccer coach Matt Potter and senior captain David Uribe discuss their rivalry with Central Valley - their opponent in the regional finals for the third straight year - and offer some keys to postseason success. dbrennan@tricityherald.com