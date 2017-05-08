Kennewick, Kamiakin square off in all-MCC regional soccer final

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Kennewick tops Southridge in regional soccer semis Pause 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 1:06 Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 0:53 Asphalt trailer flips, covers lane of I-82 near Richland 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senior captain Edgar Rodriguez scores one of Kennewick's goals - on his birthday no less! - to lead the Lions to a 3-0 victory over the Suns in regional semifinal action. dbrennan@tricityherald.com