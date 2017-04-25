Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scores twice, leads Pasco soccer past Chiawana

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title Pause 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:10 Whooshh Innovations demonstrates Salmon Cannon at 2017 Salmon Summit for students 10:22 Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts 0:12 Suspect upgrades misdemeanor to felony on way to jail 0:17 Scene of April 6 fatal accident in Richland 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scores twice to lead the Pasco High School soccer team to a win over rival Chiawana. The Bulldogs have won 7 in a row and are one win away from their third straight MCC championship. dbrennan@tricityherald.com