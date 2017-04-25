Pasco 4, Chiawana 1: Bulldogs win 7th straight, sweep soccer Gravel Pit Bowl

Momentum comes and goes throughout a season, but right now the Pasco High School soccer team has it, as the Bulldogs went on the road to beat cross-town rival Chiawana 4-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win.
With the win, the Bulldogs (12-3, 11-3) swept the Gravel Pit Bowl season series, as they beat the Riverhawks 1-0 in overtime March 31 at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Joel Valle gave Pasco the lead in the fourth minute when he fired a right-footed strike from well outside the penalty box that found the top right corner to make it 1-0.
Kevin Meraz Rodriguez followed that up in the ninth when he collected a rebound from 12 yards out and fired it into the near post for a 2-0 advantage.
Ten minutes later, Pasco sophomore Edwin Aquino made what might have been the play of the game when he saved a ball that was rolling through the box and headed out of bounds, then booted it straight to Jesus Meraz Rodriguez, who was mostly alone in front of the goal and didn’t miss his chance.
Down 3-0 in the 31st, Chiawana got one of its only chances on a penalty kick by Andres Arroyo. Arroyo struck the shot well into the bottom left corner to make the score 3-1, where it stayed until halftime.
Jesus Meraz Rodriguez put his second goal of the evening away with a PK in the 60th that found the bottom left corner, just far enough from the outstretched hand of Chiawana keeper Jose Mejia.
Pasco wraps up its regular season on the road against Southridge at 7 p.m. Friday. Pasco hosts Kamiakin at the same time.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments