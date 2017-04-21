Soccer: Kennewick, Pasco pull out huge wins in MCC play

KENNEWICK 2, KAMIAKIN 0: Eddie Castillo had a goal and assisted on Edgar Rodriguez’s score, Xander Flannery made four saves to get the shutout, and the Lions rolled to an MCC win at Lampson Stadium.
Scoring: Ke, Edgar Rodriguez G; Eddie Castillo G, A; Juan Cruz A. Saves: Ka, Jorge Munguia 8. Ke, Xander Flannery 4.
PASCO 2, WALLA WALLA 1 (SO): The Bulldogs outshot the Blue Devils 19-5 in regulation and overtime, but barely pulled out a 5-4 advantage in the shootout to claim a hard-fought MCC win.
Edwin Aquino scored in regulation for Pasco, while Luiz Perez notched Wa-Hi’s goal.
Scoring: P, Edwin Aquino (g), Joel Valle (a). WW, Luiz Perez (g). Shootout: Pasco 5-4. Shots: Pasco 19, Walla Walla 5. Saves: P, Frank Moreno 2; WW, Angel Montero 8.
