Soccer: Chiawana emphatically knocks Kennewick off MCC perch

SOCCER
CHIAWANA 4, KENNEWICK 0: Ezequiel Nunez scored a pair of goals, and Jason Aragon had a goal and two assists to lead the Riverhawks to the MCC victory.
Isaac Ponce added a goal and an assist. Jose Vega had a save in goal for the shutout for Chiawana.
Scoring: C: Jason Aragon (1g, 2a), Isaac Ponce (g,a), Ezequiel Nunez (2g), Alexis Hernandez (a). Shots: C 6, K 3. Saves: C, Jose Mejia 1; K, Xander Flannery 1.
KAMIAKIN 7, SOUTHRIDGE 1: Isaiah Arechiga and Andrew Scrimsher each scored a pair of goals as the Braves rolled to an MCC win.
Jorge Manguia had nine saves for Kamiakin. David Ramirez notched the Suns’ lone score.
Scoring: K, Caden Egli (g), Isaiah Arechiga (2g), Christian Anguiano (g), Andrew Scrimsher (2g), Pierce Myers (g). S, David Ramirez (g). Shots: Xyzy Saves: K, Jorge Munguia 9; S, Cole Varker 6, Martin Ruiz 6.
PASCO 6, HANFORD 0: Jesus Meraz Rodriguez had two goals and an assists, and Joel Valle had two assist and a goal to lead the Bulldogs to the MCC victory.
Francisco Moreno and Danny Puga each had a save in the shutout for Pasco.
Scoring: Joel Valle (g, 2a), Jesus Meraz Rodriguez (2g, 1a), David Uribe (1g, 1a), Luis Ortega (1g), Sergio Avalos (1g), Edwin Aquino (1a), Nathan Martinez (1a). Shots: Pasco 16, Hanford 6. Saves: P, Francisco Moreno 1, Danny Puga 1; H, Brandon Alexander and Kalyn Stinson 4.
WALLA WALLA 4, RICHLAND 2: Erik Perez scored two goals, Juan Montero and Agustin Arceo one each to lead the Blue Devils to an MCC win over the Bombers.
Luis Lopez, Alex Espana and Edwin Montero each had an assist for Wa-Hi. Richland scoring was unavailable.
OTHELLO 2, ELLENSBURG 0: Bernabe Garza Jr. and Luis Gomez each scored on a headers to lead the Huskies to the CWAC win.
Jose Gomez made seven saves in the shutout, behind big defensive efforts from Sergio Mondragon and Irvin Sandoval.
ROYAL 5, WARDEN 1: It took just 28 minutes for Michael Rojas to finish his natural hat trick as the host Knights blew out the Cougars.
Oscar Castro headed home a cross from freshman Arturo Aramburo in the 38th minute to give Royal (4-2 SCAC East) a 4-0 advantage at halftime.
Jaimisen Harris broke up the shutout for Warden with a goal in the 44th off an assist from Mike Madrigales. Abraham Medina scored the final goal for Royal in the 63rd.
CONNELL 1, WAHLUKE 0 (SO): Saul Vargas made five saves in regulation and allowed just one goal in the shootout to lead the Eagles to a home win in SCAC East play.
Alexis Ayuso, Luis Ramos and Fernando Ramos converted PKs for Connell (7-1, 4-0).
Ulysses Gonzales made eight saves to shut out Connell in regulation. Warden was out-shot 14-5.
TENNIS
Southridge at Walla Walla
Girls: Southridge 7-0. Singles: Grace H-Teals (SR) d. Kyndal Locati 6-3, 6-2; Alani Safford (SR) d. Tori Matlock 6-1, 6-1; Devyn Wolfe (SR) d. Sydney Carrara 6-1, 6-0; Kaitlyn Hancock (SR) d. Erin Chapin 6-3, 7-6. Doubles: Ana Dickin-Reagan Brown (SR) d. Mary Rose Russo-Sydney Tacheny 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Savannah Brown-Taylor Young (SR) d. Christiana Zaugg-Cece Chantel 7-6(7-3), 6-4, 6-3; Katheryn Sheldon-Sydney Tran (SR) d. Aissa Avalos-Amali Gutierrez 6-1, 6-3.
Kamiakin at Chiawana
Boys: Chiawana 6-1. Singles: Evan Naef (C) d. Tan Nguyen 6-3, 6-3; Brandon Phillips (C) d. Bryce Ford 6-1, 6-4; Josh Fowles (C) d. Wesley Chen 6-1, 6-3; Matt Bradley (C) d. Erik Vettergren 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(10-8). Doubles: Cai Byby-Mica Olin (C) d. Trevyn Vrieling-Robert Miller 6-3, 6-1; Andrew Smith-Elias Cady (K) d. Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin (C) d. Darren Thompson-Taylor Forbes 6-4, 7-5.
Kennewick at Pasco
Boys: Pasco 4-3. Singles: Nathan Webster (K) d. Aiden Burrows 6-0, 6-0; Robbie Fiocchi (K) d. Braxton Bedoya 6-1, 6-0; Diego Gutierrez (P) d. Hunter Schwartz 6-7(7-2), 6-4, 6-3; Hector Rodriguez (K) d. Leonel Gonzales 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Eloy Lara-Alan Ochoa (P) d. Casey Berry-Garrison Donovan 6-1, 6-1; Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez (P) d. George Guerrero-Matt Lin 6-1, 6-1; Hector Mendoza-Edgar Quiroz (P) d. Elias Zaragoda-Cayden Redman 7-5, 6-4.
Girls: Pasco 6-1. Singles: Edin Snider (P) d. April Buckingham 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Kendra Smith (P) d. Alexa Schultheiss 6-1, 6-0; Angelica Guzman (P) d. Emily Christensen 6-2, 6-0; Camri Iverson (P) d. Meredith Martin 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Denisse Jimenez-Yenifer Ruelas (K) d. Esmeralda Garcilazo-Vanesa Quiroz 7-5, 6-2. Ruby Aguilar-Noemi Velasquez (P) d. Edith Pulida-Brynn Price 6-2, 6-1; Kristina Luu-Elisa Doni (P) d. Ava Rahavi-Pa Eh Wah 6-3, 6-1.
Hanford at Richland
Girls: Richland 4-3. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Celeste Pe 6-1, 6-1; Chelsea Li (R) d. Anna Jarman 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; Nina Horn (R) d. Olivia Gillett 6-1, 6-0; Nicole Kimmel (H) d. Alana Cho 6-4, 7-5. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Alyssa Praga-Kamry Breard 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Molly Flemming-Nancy Shoup (H) d. Bradyn Nelsen-Alli Mendoza 6-0, 6-0; Erin Swift-Devin Schnebly (R) d. Katherine Moon-Salem Gray 6-2, 6-3.
Boys: Hanford 5, Richland 2. Singles: Nathan Lipton (R) d. Will Thompson 6-2, 6-4; Anglo Bravo (H) d Ryan Wagar 6-2, 6-2; Nick Torres(H) d Jake Bullock 6-4, 7-5; Alex Ovchinnikov (H) d Erik Obermeyer5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d Jack Cook-Grey Evans 6-2, 6-2; Evan Bacon-Evan Desterse (H) d Ein Taylor-Jace Harrison 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Ryan Piper-Wade Heaton (R) d Victor Kuan,Farhaan Chaugle 6-4, 6-4
Toppenish at Othello
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Sahara Maltos 6-2, 6-4; Savannah Maltos (T) d. Crystal Torres 6-0, 7-5. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Patricia Crowder-Christina Vasquez 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Berenice Hernandez-Julietta Romero 6-1, 6-2; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Dalia Gomez-Crystal Vasquez 6-2, 6-3.
Boys: Othello 5-0. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Alex Perez 6-1, 7-6(7-3); Palani Barragan (O) d. Aaron Gonzalez 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Parker Reynolds-Eliab Garza 7-6(7-3), 6-4; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Angel Amarillas-Jesus Barragan 6-2, 6-0; Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Josue Garcia-Francisco Zaragoza 6-2, 6-0.
College Place at Kiona Benton
Girls: Ki-Be 3-1. Singles: Jordan Pratt (KB) d. Trinity Pierce 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Bow Maiden-Emily Knight (CP) d. Payten Reffalt-Jennifer Crawford 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cavalletto (KB) d. GraceAnn Case-Samatha Valladares 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2; Alexis Appel-Danny Ocampo (KB) d. Elizabeth Crowley 6-0, 6-4.
Boys: Ki-Be 3-0. Singles: Ethan Chapin (KB) d. Eric Kuznetsov 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) d. Daniel Wuest-Dustin Josifek 6-0, 6-2; Brandon Scevers-Vitaly Rizin (KB) win by forfeit.
Comments