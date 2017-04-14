Soccer: Uribe has two goals, assist to lead Pasco past Richland

PASCO 3, RICHLAND 1: David Uribe had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a win in MCC play.
Jesus Meraz Rodriguez also got in on the scoring act for Pasco (9-3, 7-3), and Kevin Meraz Rodriguez had an assist.
Jason Pietrok scored for Richland (4-7, 3-7).
Scoring: P, David Uribe 2G, A; Jesus Meraz Rodriguez G; Kevin Meraz Rodriguez A. R, Jason Pietrok G. Shots: P 13, R 4. Saves: P, Danny Puga 1, Frank Moreno. R, Jake Voordeporte 7.
CHIAWANA 1, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Alexis Hernandez scored the game’s only goal as the Riverhawks won an MCC road match.
Jose Mejia had three saves for Chiawana.
ROYAL 5, KIONA-BENTON 0: Abraham Medina scored a pair of goals to lead the host Knights to an SCAC East win over the Bears.
Scoring: R, Abraham Medina (2g), Juan Ojeda (g), Alex Delgado (1a), Alex Contreras (1g), Carlos Hernandez (1a), Fernando Ortiz (1g). Shots: KB 1, R 11. Saves: KB, David Capmuzano 6; R, CJ Quintero, Alex Contreras 1.
Comments