High School Soccer

April 14, 2017 10:46 PM

Soccer: Uribe has two goals, assist to lead Pasco past Richland

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

PASCO 3, RICHLAND 1: David Uribe had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a win in MCC play.

Jesus Meraz Rodriguez also got in on the scoring act for Pasco (9-3, 7-3), and Kevin Meraz Rodriguez had an assist.

Jason Pietrok scored for Richland (4-7, 3-7).

Scoring: P, David Uribe 2G, A; Jesus Meraz Rodriguez G; Kevin Meraz Rodriguez A. R, Jason Pietrok G. Shots: P 13, R 4. Saves: P, Danny Puga 1, Frank Moreno. R, Jake Voordeporte 7.

CHIAWANA 1, SOUTHRIDGE 0: Alexis Hernandez scored the game’s only goal as the Riverhawks won an MCC road match.

Jose Mejia had three saves for Chiawana.

ROYAL 5, KIONA-BENTON 0: Abraham Medina scored a pair of goals to lead the host Knights to an SCAC East win over the Bears.

Scoring: R, Abraham Medina (2g), Juan Ojeda (g), Alex Delgado (1a), Alex Contreras (1g), Carlos Hernandez (1a), Fernando Ortiz (1g). Shots: KB 1, R 11. Saves: KB, David Capmuzano 6; R, CJ Quintero, Alex Contreras 1.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Southridge girls soccer wins regional title

Southridge girls soccer wins regional title 2:06

Southridge girls soccer wins regional title
Southridge girls soccer tops Mt. Spokane 1:35

Southridge girls soccer tops Mt. Spokane
VIDEO: Richland canal floods roads in Country Ridge 1:48

VIDEO: Richland canal floods roads in Country Ridge

View More Video

Sports Videos