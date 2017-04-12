Soccer: Ortiz helps Walla Walla top Chiawana in PKs

SOCCER
WALLA WALLA 2, CHIAWANA 1 (SO): Fernando Ortiz scored a free kick for the visiting Blue Devils, who went on to win the shootout 5-3 for an MCC victory.
Yoell Mendoza scored for Chiawana to push the game to PKs.
Scoring: WW, Fernando Ortiz G. C, Yoell Mendoza G. Saves: WW, not reported. C, Jose Mejia 2.
KAMIAKIN 3, RICHLAND 1: The Braves scored two second-half goals to pull out a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bombers at Lampson Stadium.
Kamiakin got a first-half goal by Jaden Eder, and led 3-0 in the second half before Richland’s Austin Jarecki scored in the 63rd minute.
Scoring: Jade Eder (K) G; Christian Angiano (K) G; Isaiah Arechiga (K) G; Austin Jarecki (R) G. Saves: R, Jake Voordepoorte 10; K, Jorge Munguia 7.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, HANFORD 1 (2 OT): Alex Hernandez buried a left footed blast just inside the penalty area with 1:51 remaining in double overtime to lift the Suns to an MCC victory over the Falcons in Richland.
Scoring: David Ramirez (S) G; Alex Hernandez (S) G; Moamel Abdali (H) G. Shots: S 18; H 8. Saves: S, Colr Varker 7; H, Brandon Alexander 6.
PASCO 3, KENNEWICK 1: Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scored two goals to help the Bulldogs to an MCC victory over the Lions at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The loss put an end to Kennewick’s six-game win streak, while Pasco now has won three games in a row.
Scoring: Jesus Meraz Rodriguez (P) 2G; Oscar Cortez (P) G; Luis Ortega (P) A; Juan Cruz (K) G; Jorge Juarez (K) A. Shots: Pasco 20, Kennewick 3. Saves: K, Xander Flannery 7; P, Francisco Moreno 0.
OTHELLO 4, SELAH 1: Reese Jones scored three goals to help the Huskies to a CWAC home win over the Vikings.
Leading 1-0 at the half, Jones scored all three of his goals in the second half, extending Othello’s lead beyond Selah’s reach.
Scoring: Reese Jones (O) 3G; Chris Alfaro (O) G, A; Bernie Garza Jr. (O) A; Sergio Mondragon (O) A; Frankie Ramos (O) A. Shots: S 13; O 12. Saves: S, Devon Bishop 8; O, Jose Gomez 10, Valentino Garcia 2.
QUINCY 1, PROSSER 0: Kevin Rios put one in the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time to lift the visiting Jackrabits to a win in CWAC play.
Alexis Acevedo made nine saves to get the shutout for Quincy (3-7-1, 3-1), and Jordan Garcia made seven stops to keep Prosser (4-6, 1-3) hanging around.
Scoring: Q, Kevin Rios G. Shots: Q 8, P 9. Saves: P, Jordan Garcia 7. Q, Alexis Acevedo 9.
ROYAL 1, CONNELL 0: Michael Rojas booted the free kick that set up Juan Ojeda’s goal in the second half to lift the host Knights to a key SCAC East win over the Eagles (3-1 conference).
Royal (2-2 conference) will host Kiona-Benton at 7 p.m. Friday.
Scoring: R, Juan Ojeda G; Michael Rojas A. Shots: C 8, R 9. Saves: C, Saul Vargas 4. R, CJ Quintero 3.
Golf
Pomeroy’s Jake Tewalt (79) and Deanna Caruso (83) earned medalist honors in the Class B match at Sun Willows in Pasco.
Tri-Cities Prep’s Stefan Geist and DeSales’ Shea Kimball tied for second with 82s.
No team scores were kept.
Tuesday’s results
At Sun Willows Golf course
Boys
DeSales: Shea Kimball 82, Owen Worden 95, Noah Beechinor 100, Kelson Dunn 101, Bailey Lesko 103, Dawson Neely 115, Jake Wiley 109.
Tri-Cities Prep: Stefan Geist 82, Teddy Moore 88, Will Dituri 95, Evan Sweeney 109, Jacob Meeuwsen 111.
Pomeroy: Jake Tewalt 79, Devon Caruso 80, Wyatt Flynn 95.
Dayton: Tanner Breen 97, Hunter Walker 100.
St. John: Zack Williams 106, Adysen Miller 109, Dustin Fox 118, Jakob Dyas 151, Johnathon Logan 165.
Walla Walla Valley Academy: Sky Gienger 102.
Girls
Pomeroy: Deanna Caruso 83, Olivia Meyers 106, Karrie Gould 107, Mahale LaForge 128.
Tri-Cities Prep: Sierra Esparza 104, Ally Moore 110, Kenzie Mills 102, Selam Coffey 105, Alexia Saenz 129, Emma Carlson 122.
Dayton: Ally Chapman 105.
TENNIS
Richland at Walla Walla
Girls: Richland 4-3. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Kyndal Locati 6-1, 6-3; Chelsea Li (R) d. Sydney Tacheny 6-1; Erin Chapin (WW) d. Alana Cho 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Devin Schnebly (R) d. Christiana Zaug 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Kamry Breard-Alyssa Praga (R) d. Tori Matlock-Mary Rose Russo 6-3, 6-4; Lauren Svendson-Sydney Carrara (WW) d. Brilee Hamm-Alli Mendoza 7-6(10-8), 1-6, 6-4; Brooke Royce-Lily Turner (WW) d. Erin Swift-Bradyn Nelsen 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Southridge at Chiawana
Boys: Southridge 6-1. Singles: Daniel Cancado (S) d. Evan Naef, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Cai Nyby (C) d. Gianni Landby, 6-3, 6-3; Adam Dickman (S) d. Mica Olin (C), 6-7 (1-7), 7-5, 10-8; Eli Edwards (S) d. Brandon Phillips, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Kenny Chen-Tanner Merrell (S) d. Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson, 6-0, 6-3; Mason Cramer-Joel Erickson (S) d. Matt Bradley-Josh Fowles, 6-3, 6-4; Timmy Pham-Spencer Reathaford (S) d. Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin. 7-5, 6-3.
Kamiakin at Kennewick
Boys: Kennewick 4-3. Singles: Nathan Webster (Ke) d. Tan Nguyen, 7-6, 7-5; Robbie Fiocchi (Ke) d. Bryce Ford, 6-1, 6-0; Hunter Schwartz (Ke) d. Wesley Chen, 6-3, 6-3; Hector Rodriguez (Ke) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Robert Miller-Trevyn Vrieling (Ka) d. Garrison Donovan-Casey Barry, 6-3, 6-3; Andrew Smith-Taylor Forbes (Ka) d. George Guerra-Matt Lin, 6-3, 6-1; Darren Thompson-Eli Cady (Ka) d. Cayden Redman-Elias Zaragoda, 6-3, 6-0.
Hanford at Pasco
Girls: Hanford 4, Pasco 3. Singles: Celest Pe (H) d. Edin Snyder (P), 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Anna Jarman (H) d. Camri Iverson, 6-2, 6-1; Angelica Guzman (P) d. Olivia Gillett, 6-3, 6-0; Kendra Smith (P) d. Kathryn Yang, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Esmeralda Garcilazo-Venesa Quiroz, 6-1, 6-0; Ruby Aguilar-Maritza Villegas (P) d. Molly Fleming-Salem Gray, 6-3, 6-4; Katherine Moon-Isabel Rivera (H) d. Noemi Velazquez-Elisa Doni, 6-4, 6-2.
Boys: Hanford 7-0. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-0, 6-0; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Braxton Bedoya, 6-0, 6-0; Evan Bacon (H) (H) d. Diego Gutierrez, 6-3, 6-1; Alex Ovchinnikov (H) d. Gavin Gutierrez, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. Eloy Lara-Austin Barber, 6-1, 6-1; Evan Desteese-Miwso Kim (H) d. Hector Mendoza-Edgar Quiroz, 6-0, 6-1; Victor Kaun-Farchoan Chaugls, 6-0, 6-1.
Prosser at Othello
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Cyndal Johnson, 6-3, 6-0; Kayrina Acosta (P) d. Crystal Torres, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Jamie Fassler-Rachel Blount, 6-4, 6-2; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Valeria Carrubias-Joanna Ramos, 6-1, 6-2; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Sofia Klingele-Gentri Gray, 6-3, 6-3.
Boys: Othello 5-0. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Isaiah Valasquez, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Palani Barragan (O) d. Peter Felician, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Alan Salinas-Caleb McMutrey, 6-1, 6-0; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Angel Rivera-Nate Dixon, 6-2, 6-3; Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Ryan Winder-Jose Montana, 6-4, 6-0.
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
Comments