Prep soccer: Pasco edges Chiawana 1-0, Hanford wins shootout over Kamiakin

PASCO 1, CHIAWANA 0: Edwin Aquino scored on an assist from Jesus Meraz Rodriguez to lead the Bulldogs to the Mid-Columbia Conference win at Edgar Brown Stadium on Friday.
Scoring: Pasco — Edwin Aquino (g), Jesus Meraz Rodriguez (a). Shots: Pasco 13, Chiawana 4. Saves: Pasco, Frank Moreno 1; Chiawana, Jose Mejia 3.
KENNEWICK 3, RICHLAND 0: Eddie Castillo scored twice in the second half and had an assist to lead the Lions over the Bombers for an MCC win at Lampson Stadium.
Xander Flanner had seven saves for Kennewick in the shutout.
Scoring: Kennewick — Emir Velic (g), Eddie Castillo (2g, a), Juan Cruz (a), Luciano Ontiveros (a), Eddie Castillo (a). Shots: Kennewick 11, Richland 7. Saves: Kennewick, Xander Flannery 7; Chiawana, Jacob Voordeporte 5.
HANFORD 1, KAMIAKIN 0, SO: The Falcons prevailed in the MCC match at home, with Hanford keeper Brandon Alexander and Kamiakin keeper Cameron Edwards keeping the scoreboard empty through regulation and two overtimes.
Shootout: Kamiakin — Andrew Scrimsher, Chace Jenkins, Garrett Grillo. Hanford — Moamel Abd Ali, Jeremiah Nguyen, Abdi Abdi, Damian Fraga. Saves: Kamiakin, Cameron Edwards 8; Hanford, Brandon Alexander 5.
CONNELL 8, KIONA-BENTON: Jose Mondragon scored three goals and Alexis Ayuso added a pair ot lead the Eagles to a convincing SCAC East win at home over Ki-Be.
Scoring: Connell — Jose Mondragon (3g), Alexis Ayuso (2g), Fernando Ramos (g), Christian Quesada (g). Ki-Be—Alejandro Razo (g). Shots: Connell 22, Kiona-Benton 3. Saves: Connell, Saul Vargas 2; Kiona-Benton Sebastian Soto 14.
