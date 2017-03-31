Prep soccer: Pasco edges Chiawana 1-0, Hanford wins shootout over Kamiakin

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo? Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:29 VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds